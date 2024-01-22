Home

LIVE | Bollywood Celebs at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Pics: Amitabh Bachchan Wears Golden Jacket, Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoti, Alia Bhatt-Katrina Kaif Don Sarees

Bollywood celebs have left Mumbai to do the holy darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on the big day of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan at airport - Photos: Viral Bhayani

Ayodhya: The entire nation is chanting Jai Shree Ram as the big day of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is here. All the prominent and influential people across the country have gathered in Ayodhya to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ram and our Bollywood celebs are not behind either. Many Bollywood celebs left Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday to reach Ayodhya on time for the inauguration ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff among others were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they took early flights to Ayodhya on Monday.

Check The LIVE UPDATES On Bollywood Celebs From Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony:

