LIVE | Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s Film Disappoints Netizens, Rohit Shetty Trolled on Twitter – Check Reactions
LIVE Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are here to entertain the audience this Christmas with their third outing together after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.
LIVE Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited entertainer, Cirkus is here with all its excitement and festive flavour. The film has hit the screens today but the initial reports suggest it has failed to be the perfect family entertainer this Christmas. The film features an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjai Mishra, and Johny Lever among other usual faces from most of the director’s offerings. This time, however, Shetty is playing the twin card on board with a little fantasy element.
Ranveer is playing a double role in Cirkus and one of his characters has a strange ability to produce electricity from his body. His character radiates current and Rohit is using that to add more humour and excitement to his story. The audience’s reactions are pretty mild to this whole gimmicky storyline. The first reviews of the movie are in on social media and many viewers are calling it the worst from Shetty’s resume so far. One Twitter user wrote, “The film is boring and slow. Rohit Shetty’s worst film, Pooja Hegde looks pale and boring. Film main Zara si bhi comedy nahi hai (sic).” Another user said, “Rohit Shetty to deliver a Flop after ages today !!! (sic)”
CHECK LIVE MOVIE REVIEW OF CIRKUS HERE:
