live

LIVE | Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s Film Trolled Badly For Lacking Humour And Entertainment – Check Tweets

LIVE Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are here to entertain the audience this Christmas with their third outing together after Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Updated: December 23, 2022 1:16 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE Cirkus Movie Review Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's Film Gets Disappointing Reactions - Check Tweets
LIVE Cirkus Movie Review Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty's Film Gets Disappointing Reactions - Check Tweets

LIVE Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited entertainer, Cirkus is here with all its excitement and festive flavour. The film has hit the screens today but the initial reports suggest it has failed to be the perfect family entertainer this Christmas. The film features an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjai Mishra, and Johny Lever among other usual faces from most of the director’s offerings. This time, however, Shetty is playing the twin card on board with a little fantasy element.

Also Read:

Ranveer is playing a double role in Cirkus and one of his characters has a strange ability to produce electricity from his body. His character radiates current and Rohit is using that to add more humour and excitement to his story. The audience’s reactions are pretty mild to this whole gimmicky storyline. The first reviews of the movie are in on social media and many viewers are calling it the worst from Shetty’s resume so far. One Twitter user wrote, “The film is boring and slow. Rohit Shetty’s worst film, Pooja Hegde looks pale and boring. Film main Zara si bhi comedy nahi hai (sic).” Another user said, “Rohit Shetty to deliver a Flop after ages today !!! (sic)”

CHECK LIVE MOVIE REVIEW OF CIRKUS HERE:

Live Updates

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Cirkus LIVE Movie Review | More reviews drop in on social media as one Twitter user writes, “cirkus is not for Theatres.

    Release this on OTT because there is nothing to watch in Bigscreen..
    WhatsApp Jokes,Faaltu Running Timing, Everyone Have Negative review for this..(sic)”
  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE Review | More people take to Twitter to call Ranveer Singh’s film funny and not in a good way.

  • 12:42 PM IST

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE Cirkus Movie Review | Rohit Shetty misses to connect with the audience this time? The initial reviews suggest the same. Stay tuned for more!

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Will Cirkus beat Avatar 2 with such reviews? Rohit Shetty’s film has garnered disappointing reviews from critics and the audience alike. Do you think it has the potential of stopping Avatar 2’s fabulous Box Office run now?

  • 11:48 AM IST

    Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1: The Ranveer Singh starrer didn’t benefit much from the advance bookings but it could collect in double-digit from the spot bookings.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Cirkus vs Avatar 2 at Box Office: Will Ranveer Singh’s film give a tough competition to Avatar: The Way of Water after the reviews today?

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Cirkus LIVE Movie Review: Ranveer Singh’s Christmas entertainer seems to be getting mild reviews from the audience in the initial reports.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s film hasn’t impressed the audience on its first-day, first-show.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 23, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 1:16 PM IST