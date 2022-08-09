LIVE Entertainment News, August 9, 2022: Shehnaaz began shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. This film will also mark her Bollywood debut. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Quits Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Unfollows Salman Khan on Social Media? Here's What We Know!

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill’s Post Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a 'Pretty Baby' in Her Latest Video, Fans Say 'Thank You For Making Our Day' - WATCH

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Nails Her Casual Airport Look With Black And White Shirt And Jeans, Fans Hail Her Comfy Fits - Watch Video

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai.

She also featured in Shilpa Shetty’s talk show. Now we wait to see what role she essays in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which also stars Sidharth Nigam.

India.com brings you all the latest updates and entertainment news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major topics.