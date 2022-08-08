LIVE Entertainment News of August 8, 2022: Today’s latest stories from the entertainment section are here. From, Bollywood, Television to the South, we cover all sorts of news that will guide you to what’s happening in India and the world. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend with her family in Los Angeles. She posed for pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The gorgeous diva has a beautiful daughter who is also a poser! Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a series of pool pictures where they enjoyed their meal beside the pool and clicked pics with Malti. Priyanka captioned the photos, “Sundays with @sonahomenyc (heart eyes emoji).” Sona Home is Priyanka’s Indian homeware line. In the next picture, Priyanka gave a close-up view of the table. Nick was seated near her as she clicked pictures. She wrote, “Look how stunning (star eyes, red heart, pleading face emojis) @sonahomenyc.”

A look at Priyanka Chopra’s weekend session:

Live Updates

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi viral video: Nora Fatehi looks glamorous in a new video that she shared online. The actress wears a backless black dress and teams it up with a pair of sparkly heels. The actress keeps her hair loosely touseled.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Brahmastra new song Deva Deva out: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Deva Deva is the second song from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The song is about Ranbir’s Shiva exploring his powers and trying to take control of them, as taught by his mentor (Amitabh Bachchan).

    The beautiful number is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    Gippy Grewal Reveals Dharma Productions Used His Voice For Nach Punjaban And Didn’t Let Him Know: Gippy revealed that he didn’t even know that his vocals had been used for the film, and found out only months later. He also revealed the constant confusion around the song and the copyright issues that Dharma Productions eventually faced.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals a BIG secret about her life: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave a speech at the Sathyabama University where she spoke about her struggling days. In order to motivate the students, Samantha spoke about how she is there to tell everyone to dream and dream whatever they want to. She also said you might fail, but that’s ok. Samantha recalled having a tough time financially and how early days were really tough. “I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I’m here today. If I was able to do it, you can”, revealed Samantha.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap say they want Twitter to boycott them: Actor Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap recently said in an interview that they want Twitter to boycott them and that they want to trend on the social networking app, just like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. Taapsee on Twitter got trolled for her wish as she thinks she’ll get fame with this negative publicity.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims: Singer Britney Spears’s ex-husband claimed her sons struggled with their mother sharing nude photos on Instagram. She has responded to claims by saying, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Sam Bahadur shoot begins: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh commence shoot for Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    Bimbisara Box Office Collection Day 3: Kalyan Ram’s film surprises worldwide and collects fantastic numbers after the first weekend. The Mallidi Vasishta directorial is a fantasy action film starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Prakash Raj among others. After its first weekend at the Box Office, Bimbisara has grossed Rs 29.8 crore worldwide.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    KBC 14: Check Episode 1, August 7’s tough questions and answers here.