LIVE Entertainment News of August 8, 2022: Today’s latest stories from the entertainment section are here. From, Bollywood, Television to the South, we cover all sorts of news that will guide you to what’s happening in India and the world. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend with her family in Los Angeles. She posed for pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The gorgeous diva has a beautiful daughter who is also a poser! Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a series of pool pictures where they enjoyed their meal beside the pool and clicked pics with Malti. Priyanka captioned the photos, “Sundays with @sonahomenyc (heart eyes emoji).” Sona Home is Priyanka’s Indian homeware line. In the next picture, Priyanka gave a close-up view of the table. Nick was seated near her as she clicked pictures. She wrote, “Look how stunning (star eyes, red heart, pleading face emojis) @sonahomenyc.”Also Read - KBC 14 Episode 1 Toughest Question: Aamir Khan Used Lifeline to Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

A look at Priyanka Chopra’s weekend session:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

India.com brings you all the latest updates and entertainment news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major topics.

Live Updates

  • 12:26 PM IST

    Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims: Singer Britney Spears’s ex-husband claimed her sons struggled with their mother sharing nude photos on Instagram. She has responded to claims by saying, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Sam Bahadur shoot begins: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh commence shoot for Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    Bimbisara Box Office Collection Day 3: Kalyan Ram’s film surprises worldwide and collects fantastic numbers after the first weekend. The Mallidi Vasishta directorial is a fantasy action film starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Prakash Raj among others. After its first weekend at the Box Office, Bimbisara has grossed Rs 29.8 crore worldwide.

    Read full story

  • 11:47 AM IST

    KBC 14: Check Episode 1, August 7’s tough questions and answers here.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer Release: Delhi Crime’s season two trailer has been released. Inspired by true events, Vartika played by Shefali Shah spearheads another crucial investigation with her team to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Anne Heche Health Update After Accident: Actress Anne Heche is stable right now in hospital. Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery. Anne Heche met with an accident in which she drove her car into a Los Angeles home. She got severe burn injuries and also she damaged the house which has now become uninhabitable. A TV video showed a damaged blue Mini Cooper Clubman being towed as firefighters put a woman in an ambulance. The actress was trapped inside the car for an hour before rescuers got her out.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    Taapsee Pannu’s sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee With Karan: Actress Taapsee Pannu who is known for her quick-wit responses, recently remarked o her not being a part of the latest season of Koffee With Karan. She said her sex life is not that much happening to be invited on Koffee With Karan.

    Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap were promoting her film Do Baaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting Koffee With Karan 7.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Aamir Khan Recalls Paying Late School Fees Due to Family Debt: Actor Aamir Khan recalled his childhood days when his family was in debt and he faced financial issues. He and his siblings used to pay fees late in school and the principal used to announce their names in the morning assembly. While talking to Humans of Bombay, Aamir revealed he was in class 6 and the fee was Rs 6. His family couldn’t afford even that much of the amount.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Latest Entertainment News, Farhan Akhtar Wishes Daughter Shakya on Her Birthday: Farhan Akhtar has shared a very special post for his daughter Shakya Akhtar. On the special occasion, the doting father dropped a stunning photo of Shakya and wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful girl”.

  • 9:28 AM IST

    Sita Ramam Box Office Growth is Phenomenal: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s film is going bigger. The Day 3 collections are way higher than the first two days. Sita Ramamhas broken many myths, firmly held its ground against odds! Telugu Movie-Buffs have shown tremendous maturity this Weekend