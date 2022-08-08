LIVE Entertainment News of August 8, 2022: Today’s latest stories from the entertainment section are here. From, Bollywood, Television to the South, we cover all sorts of news that will guide you to what’s happening in India and the world. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend with her family in Los Angeles. She posed for pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The gorgeous diva has a beautiful daughter who is also a poser! Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a series of pool pictures where they enjoyed their meal beside the pool and clicked pics with Malti. Priyanka captioned the photos, “Sundays with @sonahomenyc (heart eyes emoji).” Sona Home is Priyanka’s Indian homeware line. In the next picture, Priyanka gave a close-up view of the table. Nick was seated near her as she clicked pictures. She wrote, “Look how stunning (star eyes, red heart, pleading face emojis) @sonahomenyc.”Also Read - KBC 14 Episode 1 Toughest Question: Aamir Khan Used Lifeline to Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

A look at Priyanka Chopra’s weekend session:

India.com brings you all the latest updates and entertainment news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major topics.