LIVE Entertainment News, August 9, 2022: South superhero Mahesh Babu has turned a year old. #MaheshBabuBirthday trends big on social media as fans from all across the world are celebrating Mahesh Babu's birthday like a festival.

Another news that's making waves on the internet is of internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who began shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. This film will also mark her Bollywood debut. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai.

She also featured in Shilpa Shetty’s talk show. Now we wait to see what role she essays in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which also stars Sidharth Nigam.

