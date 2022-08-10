LIVE Entertainment News, August 10, 2022: Actor Mukesh Khanna, popular for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, took to his YouTube video to talk about women ‘asking for sex.’ The actor opined in his video that any woman who asks a man to have sex with her is ‘dhande vali.’ His statements have now drawn the ire of social media users. Khanna’s sexist video is now going viral. He begins his video by talking about women on social media who would drop into one’s comment box and request others to call them. He sayd, “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi.”Also Read - Esha Gupta Drops A Sensuous And Jaw dropping Video On Instagram, Fans Call Her 'Most Seductive Woman' - Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the rumours of her dating actor Vijay Deverakonda after a lot of chatter in the media suggested that the Dear Comrade stars have been going strong for many months now. She is one of the busiest actors in the industry and has emerged as a new Pan-India face for the movies. However, ever since Ananya Panday commented on Vijay’s romantic life during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, rumour mills got abuzz with his relationship with Rashmika. In an interview now, the Pushpa star spoke furiously about these reports. Also Read - Mukesh Khanna Gets Brutally Trolled After Saying ‘If Girl Asks Guy For Sex Woh Dhanda Kar Rahi Hai’

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that people can continue to say whatever they like since they are public figures but it only becomes the truth when they say it. “You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true,” she said. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Binge Watch These Patriotic Movies and Web Series on OTT; Watch Full List in This Video

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will be released on August 11, 2022 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The first reviews are out and the film has garnered mixed responses. The international media stood divided as some felt the film was a fitting tribute to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, while others called Aamir Khan’s acting a ‘parody’.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    Bimbisara Box Office Collection Day 5: Bimbisara is Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s first Rs 20 crore film. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the total worldwide collection (gross) is Rs 38.9 crore. Bimbisara is reaching toward double blockbuster as the film is all set to cross Rs 40 crore.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Urfi Javed shares health update: Urfi Javed was admitted to a hospital on Saturday. She has shared an update on social media saying, “I wasn’t feeling good. I had a high fever and was very low on energy. It was a viral fever but I didn’t take care of myself because of which it reached a point that I had to be hospitalised. I was there for two days and on August 7, I got back home feeling much better.” Urfi had to cancel her work commitments. She said, “I hate getting sick and I hope I don’t get sick again soon. It affects work and I don’t like it when I have committed to something and I am unable to complete it,” she says.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Anurag Kashyap says he’s the most nepotistic filmmaker ever: Anurag Kashyap spoke on nepotism and referred to himself as a nepotistic filmmaker. He told News 18, “I am the most nepotistic filmmaker in the country. What is nepotism? Okay fine, my daughter is not there in the films but I will not hire somebody who I don’t know. It’s not a camp, it’s not even favouritism. I need to know my people because I trust them. I work with a lot of trust so when I trust someone, it has to be fully there and I trust people that I hire.”

  • 10:04 AM IST

    Aamir Khan and Mona Singh seek blessings at Golden Temple: Aamir Khan, who is all excited for Laal Singh Chaddha, sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday, alongside his co-star Mona Singh, who essays the role of his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut contracts dengue: Actress Kangana Ranaut has contracted dengue and instead of taking a rest, she did not stop working on her upcoming film Emergency. Her production team on Tuesday hailed the actress for working in spite of falling ill. The team wrote, “When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion it’s madness…our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration. In another story they wrote, “Get well soon ma’am.” Sharing Kangana’s picture from behind the shots, they concluded the stories with a caption, “More power to the Queen.”

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Mukesh Khanna on women asking for sex: Actor Mukesh Khanna, popular for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, took to his YouTube video to talk about women ‘asking for sex.’ The actor opined in his video that any woman who asks a man to have sex with her is ‘dhande vali.’ His statements have now drawn the ire of social media users. Khanna’s sexist video is now going viral. He begins his video by talking about women on social media who would drop into one’s comment box and request others to call them. He sayd, “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi.”

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Urvashi Rautela on receiving marriage proposals: Actor and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says that she has got many marriage proposals but none of them really impressed her. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she doesn’t take any names but reveals an Egyptian singer with 2 wives and four kids, had proposed to her for marriage.

    She said, “I have dealt with so many proposals. But there was one which came from someone, which could have led to a lot of cultural differences. One has to think about their family, especially women have to think of that in their life as it is not easy.”

  • 7:17 AM IST

    KBC 14 Difficult question from latest episode: In the last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Hardik Joshi from Gujarat could only win an amount of Rs 10,000. The professor of engineering got stuck at the Rs 20,000 question and used both his lifelines. Even that couldn’t help him pick the correct option and he managed to only get Rs 10,000 from the show. The question that he found most difficult to answer was:

    The Gold Dagger is an annual award to books published in which of these genres?
    Romance
    Crime Fiction
    Science Fiction
    Travel

    Answer: Crime Fiction

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna on dating Vijay Deverakonda: After Ananya Panday’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode, rumours suggested that Vijay Deverakonda is dating Rashmika Mandanna. However, in her latest interview, a furious Rashmika addresses the reports about her personal life and says that it’s only true when she’s saying it.