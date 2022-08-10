LIVE Entertainment News, August 10, 2022: Actor Mukesh Khanna, popular for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, took to his YouTube video to talk about women ‘asking for sex.’ The actor opined in his video that any woman who asks a man to have sex with her is ‘dhande vali.’ His statements have now drawn the ire of social media users. Khanna’s sexist video is now going viral. He begins his video by talking about women on social media who would drop into one’s comment box and request others to call them. He sayd, “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi.”Also Read - Esha Gupta Drops A Sensuous And Jaw dropping Video On Instagram, Fans Call Her 'Most Seductive Woman' - Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the rumours of her dating actor Vijay Deverakonda after a lot of chatter in the media suggested that the Dear Comrade stars have been going strong for many months now. She is one of the busiest actors in the industry and has emerged as a new Pan-India face for the movies. However, ever since Ananya Panday commented on Vijay's romantic life during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, rumour mills got abuzz with his relationship with Rashmika. In an interview now, the Pushpa star spoke furiously about these reports.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that people can continue to say whatever they like since they are public figures but it only becomes the truth when they say it. "You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can't choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don't come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true," she said.

