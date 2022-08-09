LIVE Entertainment News, August 9, 2022: South superhero Mahesh Babu has turned a year old. #MaheshBabuBirthday trends big on social media as fans from all across the world are celebrating Mahesh Babu’s birthday like a festival.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Quits Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Unfollows Salman Khan on Social Media? Here's What We Know!

Another news that’s making waves on the internet is of internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill, who began shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. This film will also mark her Bollywood debut. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a 'Pretty Baby' in Her Latest Video, Fans Say 'Thank You For Making Our Day' - WATCH

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house in Mumbai.

She also featured in Shilpa Shetty’s talk show. Now we wait to see what role she essays in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which also stars Sidharth Nigam.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar On “Boycott Raksha Bandhan” Trend: “It Doesn’t Make Sense”: Raksha Bandhan movie is releasing on August 11 on the festival of Rakhi. Akshay Kumar’s film Raksha Bandhan became the target of a boycott trend after Internet users dug out the film’s writer Kanika Dhillon’s four-year-old tweets. Akshay Kumar responded to the boycott trend. “If you don’t feel like watching the movie, then don’t. It’s a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it’s up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn’t make sense’, the actor spoke to PTI.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday travel by economy class for Liger promotions: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday recently opted to travel by economy class of a flight. Taking to Instagram, producer Charmme Kaur posted a clip in which Vijay and Ananya Panday sat next to each other inside the plane. It seems like they traveled in Indigo.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away: Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan died. Pradeep has made Marathi cinema famous for many years. Pradeep Patwardhan mainly worked in Marathi cinema. Pradeep Patwardhan received the Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad Award in 2019.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    Mahesh Babu Birthday: This is how fans are celebrating Prince of Telugu Cinema’s birthday like a festival
    Mahesh Babu is also known as the ‘Greek God of Tollywood.’ On his special day, his fans from all around the nation created the hashtags maheshbabubirthday hbdsuperstarmahesh and showered love on one charming actor of the Telugu industry.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Nisha Rawal’s Alleged Boyfriend Rohit Sethia Has This Connection With Ishaan Khattar: Recently, Karan Mehra rekindled his fight with Nisha Rawal by holding a press conference. She was seriously accused of being in a relationship with her estranged brother Rohit Sathia. In the fight between Karan and Nisha, Rohit’s name has come up many times before. Nisha has known Rohit for 14 years. Do you know actor Ishaan Khattar has a connection with Rohit? Rohit Sethia is cousin brother of Ishaan Khattar’s father Rajesh Khattar.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Sonu Sood on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot controversy: Sonu Sood has come out in support of Ranveer Singh after the latter received flak for his nude photoshoot. In an interview, “Sonu said it’s an individual’s choice to do a photoshoot the way they want. However, when you do something like that, you have to get ready for such reactions.”

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Amidst divorce rumours, Charu Asopa says, she never dropped ‘Sen’ from her name: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news ever since the couple initiated their divorce process last month. Now there are reports about the two getting back. It all started when Rajeev dropped a loved-up picture of his with Charu, on his Instagram page. Thereafter there were reports that Charu had added Sen to her profile name on social media. However, Charu has now issued a clarification and said: “I had never removed Sen, so the question of me adding it back doesn’t arise.”

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Daughter Nysa Devgn’s Parties Pics Go Viral: Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn recently partied hard with her gang, she is seen dressed in a pink mini dress that came with a plunging neckline, and her hair tied neatly at back.

  • 8:27 AM IST

    Rohit Shetty drops BTS clip from ‘Indian Police Force’ shoot featuring Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra: Rohit Shetty who is currently filming his debut web series ‘Indian Police Force’, which is part of his shared cop universe, on Monday, shared a sneak peek of the upcoming show for his fans.