LIVE Entertainment News, August 10, 2022: Actor Mukesh Khanna, popular for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, took to his YouTube video to talk about women ‘asking for sex.’ The actor opined in his video that any woman who asks a man to have sex with her is ‘dhande vali.’ His statements have now drawn the ire of social media users. Khanna’s sexist video is now going viral. He begins his video by talking about women on social media who would drop into one’s comment box and request others to call them. He sayd, “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi.”Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Binge Watch These Patriotic Movies and Web Series on OTT; Watch Full List in This Video

Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the rumours of her dating actor Vijay Deverakonda after a lot of chatter in the media suggested that the Dear Comrade stars have been going strong for many months now. She is one of the busiest actors in the industry and has emerged as a new Pan-India face for the movies. However, ever since Ananya Panday commented on Vijay’s romantic life during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, rumour mills got abuzz with his relationship with Rashmika. In an interview now, the Pushpa star spoke furiously about these reports. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt's Cute Rugged Dress To Janhvi Kapoor's Thigh High Slit Outfit, A Look Into Bollywood Diva's Stunning Avatars In KWK 7

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that people can continue to say whatever they like since they are public figures but it only becomes the truth when they say it. “You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true,” she said. Also Read - LIVE Entertainment News: Rana Daggubati Deletes Instagram Posts; Koffee With Karan 7 New Promo

Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world today!

India.com brings you all the latest updates and entertainment news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major topics.

Live Updates

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Mukesh Khanna on women asking for sex: Actor Mukesh Khanna, popular for his role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, took to his YouTube video to talk about women ‘asking for sex.’ The actor opined in his video that any woman who asks a man to have sex with her is ‘dhande vali.’ His statements have now drawn the ire of social media users. Khanna’s sexist video is now going viral. He begins his video by talking about women on social media who would drop into one’s comment box and request others to call them. He sayd, “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi.”

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Urvashi Rautela on receiving marriage proposals: Actor and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says that she has got many marriage proposals but none of them really impressed her. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she doesn’t take any names but reveals an Egyptian singer with 2 wives and four kids, had proposed to her for marriage.

    She said, “I have dealt with so many proposals. But there was one which came from someone, which could have led to a lot of cultural differences. One has to think about their family, especially women have to think of that in their life as it is not easy.”

  • 7:17 AM IST

    KBC 14 Difficult question from latest episode: In the last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Hardik Joshi from Gujarat could only win an amount of Rs 10,000. The professor of engineering got stuck at the Rs 20,000 question and used both his lifelines. Even that couldn’t help him pick the correct option and he managed to only get Rs 10,000 from the show. The question that he found most difficult to answer was:

    The Gold Dagger is an annual award to books published in which of these genres?
    Romance
    Crime Fiction
    Science Fiction
    Travel

    Answer: Crime Fiction

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna on dating Vijay Deverakonda: After Ananya Panday’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode, rumours suggested that Vijay Deverakonda is dating Rashmika Mandanna. However, in her latest interview, a furious Rashmika addresses the reports about her personal life and says that it’s only true when she’s saying it.