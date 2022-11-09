LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: Deepika Padukone Completes 15 Years in Bollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Struggling With Myositis

Updated: November 9, 2022 9:00 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta K Tiwari

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: Actor Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in the industry. Her first film – Om Shanti Om – in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, hit the screens on November 9, 2007. Interestingly, the day also marks 15 years of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood as the actor’s debut film – Saawariya – was released on the same date in 2007.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna believes that she has been the target of vile comments and hateful lies on social media. The actor, who is raving about the success of her back-to-back hits at the Box Office, took to the internet to call out those who are fabricating a ‘false narrative’ against her. She wrote a long note on Instagram on Tuesday night and wrote about struggling through hate on social media ever since she started her career in the film industry. The Pushpa star said she understands that she has put herself in the public eye for both criticism and appreciation but she refuses to deal with hatemongering on the platform.

Rashmika wrote, “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead (sic).” She added that she works hard to make herself better everyday and she’s learning hard to deal with all sorts of brickbats coming her way. Rashmika wrote, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of (sic).”

Putting all her angst out in the post, the popular actor said, “It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving (sic).”

The actor, who is now gearing up for her next Tamil film Varisu alongside Thalapathy Vijay, also thanked those who have been with her throughout this journey. She said she recognises every voice that has come out in her support to motivate her to do better in life and career. “Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this (sic),” she writes for her fans. Rashmika concluded her post by asking people to be kind towards each other and trust that everyone is fighting a battle that they didn’t know about.

Your thoughts on Rashmika’s viral post about trolling and negative criticism?

  • 9:17 AM IST
    Vijay Deverakonda on handling Liger failure: Vijay Deverakonda was once again asked to speak on the failure of his latest film Liger. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the Puri Jagannath directorial but it didn’t fare well at the Box Office.
    Talking about the same with News18, Vijay said, “I don’t know, if I’ve handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is. It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings (sic).”
  • 8:59 AM IST

    Boman Irani slams those trolling Sooraj Barjatya: Adding to Anupam Kher’s statement, Irani said, “They are not capable of understanding that. Because they like to slot people. Arre Sooraj Barjatya ki pair ki juti k barabar nahin ho tum (you are not even as good as his shoe).”

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Anupam Kher on people mocking Sooraj Barjatya for ‘sanskars’: Anupam Kher and Boman Irani feature in Sooraj Barjatya’s new film titled ‘Uunchai.’ The actors in an interview with ETimes talked about the values of Rajshri Productions and how Sooraj Barjatya has been a towering figure in the industry.

    Speaking about people trolling him for his kinds of films, Kher said, ” They have always made a film that they believed in, which is about the culture they believe and practice. So much so, at a certain point, I think some uncool people decided to slot them as sanskari (traditional) because they could not deal with it (sic).”
  • 8:47 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone dines out to celebrate her 15 years in Bollywood: Deepika Padukone was clicked on Tuesday night as she stepped out to have dinner. The actor completed 15 years in Bollywood on Wednesday.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma receive a congratulatory letter from PM Modi after their wedding: In a letter that the musical duo received on their wedding, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the newlyweds. The letter read, “As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan (sic).”

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Rhea Kapoor announces new film after Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanonhe have teamed up for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s next titled ‘The Crew.’ The announcement was made via a special magazine cover that featured the three actresses looking stylish in black outfits. The film will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it will be set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on struggling with myositis disease: Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again talks about what it takes her to fight her disease everyday. She speaks to the media and says, “It was a difficult time for me when I did the dubbing for Yashoda. Given that the release date was announced already, I had to dub in a very difficult health condition. But, I’m a bit adamant. Once I committed to dub for myself, I wanted to do it. I’m glad I did it.”

Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:53 AM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 9:00 AM IST