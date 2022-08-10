LIVE Entertainment News, August 10, 2022: Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the rumours of her dating actor Vijay Deverakonda after a lot of chatter in the media suggested that the Dear Comrade stars have been going strong for many months now. She is one of the busiest actors in the industry and has emerged as a new Pan-India face for the movies. However, ever since Ananya Panday commented on Vijay’s romantic life during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, rumour mills got abuzz with his relationship with Rashmika. In an interview now, the Pushpa star spoke furiously about these reports.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Binge Watch These Patriotic Movies and Web Series on OTT; Watch Full List in This Video

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that people can continue to say whatever they like since they are public figures but it only becomes the truth when they say it. “You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true,” she said. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt's Cute Rugged Dress To Janhvi Kapoor's Thigh High Slit Outfit, A Look Into Bollywood Diva's Stunning Avatars In KWK 7

  • 7:17 AM IST

    KBC 14 Difficult question from latest episode: In the last night’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Hardik Joshi from Gujarat could only win an amount of Rs 10,000. The professor of engineering got stuck at the Rs 20,000 question and used both his lifelines. Even that couldn’t help him pick the correct option and he managed to only get Rs 10,000 from the show. The question that he found most difficult to answer was:

    The Gold Dagger is an annual award to books published in which of these genres?
    Romance
    Crime Fiction
    Science Fiction
    Travel

    Answer: Crime Fiction

  • 6:58 AM IST

