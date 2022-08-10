LIVE Entertainment News, August 10, 2022: Rashmika Mandanna finally addressed the rumours of her dating actor Vijay Deverakonda after a lot of chatter in the media suggested that the Dear Comrade stars have been going strong for many months now. She is one of the busiest actors in the industry and has emerged as a new Pan-India face for the movies. However, ever since Ananya Panday commented on Vijay’s romantic life during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, rumour mills got abuzz with his relationship with Rashmika. In an interview now, the Pushpa star spoke furiously about these reports.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Binge Watch These Patriotic Movies and Web Series on OTT; Watch Full List in This Video

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that people can continue to say whatever they like since they are public figures but it only becomes the truth when they say it. “You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true,” she said. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt's Cute Rugged Dress To Janhvi Kapoor's Thigh High Slit Outfit, A Look Into Bollywood Diva's Stunning Avatars In KWK 7

Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world today! Also Read - LIVE Entertainment News: Rana Daggubati Deletes Instagram Posts; Koffee With Karan 7 New Promo

India.com brings you all the latest updates and entertainment news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major topics.