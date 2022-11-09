LIVE Entertainment News Update: Disha Patani’s Lingerie Photoshoot, Deepika’s Full Face Revealed in Brahmastra’s Hotstar Version

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: Disha Patani serves major hotness in a lingerie photoshoot. Deepika Padukone is Amrita in Brahmastra as the film's Hotstar version reveals her full face in the edited scene. Check other trending news from the world of Entertainment here.

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: In the edited version of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is different from the theatrical version, Deepika Padukone’s full face is revealed as Amrita. In the film that hit the screens in September this year, the audience was kept apprehensive about Deepika’s appearance in the film. While the fans were quick to see a shadow of the ‘Jal-Astra’ and conclude that it is Deepika, the makers hadn’t really shown her face in the scene. Things have changed now!

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA ON PROCESSING LIGER’S FAILURE

Actor Vijay Deverakonda once again talks about dealing with the failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger. The actor was speaking to a news portal when he said that he hasn’t really been graceful in dealing with the performance of his film.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE COMPLETES 15 YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD

Actor Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in the industry. Her first film – Om Shanti Om – in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, hit the screens on November 9, 2007. Interestingly, the day also marks 15 years of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood as the actor’s debut film – Saawariya – was released on the same date in 2007.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S VIRAL POST ON TROLLS

Actor Rashmika Mandanna believes that she has been the target of vile comments and hateful lies on social media. The actor, who is raving about the success of her back-to-back hits at the Box Office, took to the internet to call out those who are fabricating a ‘false narrative’ against her. She wrote a long note on Instagram on Tuesday night and wrote about struggling through hate on social media ever since she started her career in the film industry. The Pushpa star said she understands that she has put herself in the public eye for both criticism and appreciation but she refuses to deal with hatemongering on the platform.

Rashmika wrote, “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead (sic).” She added that she works hard to make herself better everyday and she’s learning hard to deal with all sorts of brickbats coming her way. Rashmika wrote, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of (sic).”

CHECK RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S FULL POST AGAINST TROLLS AND HATEMONGERS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

