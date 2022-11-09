LIVE Entertainment News Update: Deepika Padukone Completes 15 Years in Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda Speaks on Liger Failure

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in Bollywood today. Check other trending news from the world of Entertainment here.

Updated: November 9, 2022 12:04 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9 Deepika Padukone Completes 15 Years in Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda Speaks on Liger Failure
LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9 Deepika Padukone Completes 15 Years in Bollywood, Vijay Deverakonda Speaks on Liger Failure

LIVE Entertainment News Today, Nov 9: Actor Vijay Deverakonda once again talks about dealing with the failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger. The actor was speaking to a news portal when he said that he hasn’t really been graceful in dealing with the performance of his film.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE COMPLETES 15 YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD

Actor Deepika Padukone has completed 15 years in the industry. Her first film – Om Shanti Om – in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, hit the screens on November 9, 2007. Interestingly, the day also marks 15 years of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood as the actor’s debut film – Saawariya – was released on the same date in 2007.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S VIRAL POST ON TROLLS

Actor Rashmika Mandanna believes that she has been the target of vile comments and hateful lies on social media. The actor, who is raving about the success of her back-to-back hits at the Box Office, took to the internet to call out those who are fabricating a ‘false narrative’ against her. She wrote a long note on Instagram on Tuesday night and wrote about struggling through hate on social media ever since she started her career in the film industry. The Pushpa star said she understands that she has put herself in the public eye for both criticism and appreciation but she refuses to deal with hatemongering on the platform.

Rashmika wrote, “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead (sic).” She added that she works hard to make herself better everyday and she’s learning hard to deal with all sorts of brickbats coming her way. Rashmika wrote, “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of (sic).”

CHECK RASHMIKA MANDANNA’S FULL POST AGAINST TROLLS AND HATEMONGERS:

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Urfi Javed’s new viral video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed stuns all as she drapes herself in a dress made out of bandages. Did you check out the video yet?

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new movie to release this week: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is hitting the theatres on November 14. The story is based on a woman who’s on a mission to unearth the criminals behind those who ill-treat surrogate mothers. Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar among others. The film is directed by Hari and Harish.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 16 Latest Update – Sajid Khan abuses Gori Nagori, says fans: Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori are involved in a bitter war of words inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the latest episode, the filmmaker accused Gori of stealing their food and giving it to Soundarya Sharma. He lashed out at her for the same and that hasn’t gone down well with the fans of the show.

  • 9:17 AM IST
    Vijay Deverakonda on handling Liger failure: Vijay Deverakonda was once again asked to speak on the failure of his latest film Liger. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the Puri Jagannath directorial but it didn’t fare well at the Box Office.
    Talking about the same with News18, Vijay said, “I don’t know, if I’ve handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is. It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings (sic).”
  • 8:59 AM IST

    Boman Irani slams those trolling Sooraj Barjatya: Adding to Anupam Kher’s statement, Irani said, “They are not capable of understanding that. Because they like to slot people. Arre Sooraj Barjatya ki pair ki juti k barabar nahin ho tum (you are not even as good as his shoe).”

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Anupam Kher on people mocking Sooraj Barjatya for ‘sanskars’: Anupam Kher and Boman Irani feature in Sooraj Barjatya’s new film titled ‘Uunchai.’ The actors in an interview with ETimes talked about the values of Rajshri Productions and how Sooraj Barjatya has been a towering figure in the industry.

    Speaking about people trolling him for his kinds of films, Kher said, ” They have always made a film that they believed in, which is about the culture they believe and practice. So much so, at a certain point, I think some uncool people decided to slot them as sanskari (traditional) because they could not deal with it (sic).”
  • 8:47 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone dines out to celebrate her 15 years in Bollywood: Deepika Padukone was clicked on Tuesday night as she stepped out to have dinner. The actor completed 15 years in Bollywood on Wednesday.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma receive a congratulatory letter from PM Modi after their wedding: In a letter that the musical duo received on their wedding, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the newlyweds. The letter read, “As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan (sic).”

