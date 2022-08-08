LIVE Entertainment News of August 8, 2022: Today’s latest stories from the entertainment section are here. From, Bollywood, Television to the South, we cover all sorts of news that will guide you to what’s happening in India and the world. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend with her family in Los Angeles. She posed for pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The gorgeous diva has a beautiful daughter who is also a poser! Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped a series of pool pictures where they enjoyed their meal beside the pool and clicked pics with Malti. Priyanka captioned the photos, “Sundays with @sonahomenyc (heart eyes emoji).” Sona Home is Priyanka’s Indian homeware line. In the next picture, Priyanka gave a close-up view of the table. Nick was seated near her as she clicked pictures. She wrote, “Look how stunning (star eyes, red heart, pleading face emojis) @sonahomenyc.”Also Read - KBC 14 Episode 1 Toughest Question: Aamir Khan Used Lifeline to Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

Live Updates

  • 9:28 AM IST

    Sita Ramam Box Office Growth is Phenomenal: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s film is going bigger. The Day 3 collections are way higher than the first two days. Sita Ramamhas broken many myths, firmly held its ground against odds! Telugu Movie-Buffs have shown tremendous maturity this Weekend

  • 9:11 AM IST

    JugJugg Jeeyo Sequel? Recently, the team of JugJugg Jeeyo celebrated the success of the film. Kiara shared a couple of pictures where the entire cast posed on ‘Nach Punjaban’. Guess what? Kiara Advani has hinted at a sequel to the movie. Yes, it’s true! Kiara wrote, “Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?” Alia Bhatt took to the comment section of the post and replied, “It’s a biggish.”

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen shares a selfie with his estranged wife Charu Asopa: Rajeev Sen has shared a picture with Charu Asopa amid their separation and fans have tagged them ‘confused’. This is not the first time Rajeev and Charu have separated and shared each other’s pictures. It was in the news that Charu and Rajeev have filed for divorce and the matter looked quite serious. Well, now even we our confused!

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar gifts pearl necklaces, sarees to on-screen Raksha Bandhan sisters: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan and the actor is on a promotional spree. He recently visited a jewellery store and bought some special presents for his on-screen sisters. Raksha Bandhan is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11.

  • 8:44 AM IST

    Ira Khan shares cozy picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, supports Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dropped a twinning-in-black picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on social media, giving a major shoutout to her father Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. On Sunday, Ira took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself along with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She extended her support for her father’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, ahead of its release.