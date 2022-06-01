Singer KK Death News LIVE Updates: Bollywood singer KK, who delivered successful songs such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), O Meri Jaan (Life In A… Metro), died on Tuesday of cardiac arrest, hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata’s Gurudas College in Nazrul Mancha. The 53-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness and glare of light during the live stage performance. Krishnakumar Kunnath was brought to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of unnatural death has been filed by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. It has been reported that there are injuries on KK’s face and head.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag; How Cricket Fraternity Mourned The Death of Singer KK

KK was reportedly feeling heavy after reaching his hotel and soon collapsed. “KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital told news agency PTI. Also Read - Singer KK Passes Away: 'Unnatural Death' Case Filed By Kolkata Police; Autopsy Today

In a career spanning two decades, KK delivered some memorable hits. His soulful voice captured the imagination of youth when he released his debut album Pal in 1999. KK’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the industry. Many celebrities including filmmakers, singers and actors took to social media to express shock and mourn the demise. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Srijit Mukerji mourned the death of KK. Also Read - Singer KK Complained of ‘Glare of Lights’, ‘Uneasiness’ During Stage Performance; Doctors to Conduct Post-Mortem

Here are LIVE UPDATES coming in from Kolkata around singer KK’s death:

    Singer KK Death | Anupam Kher writes ‘Jeena Kya Jeevan Se Haar Ke….’ | Actor Anupam Kher pays tribute to KK, and recalls working with the musician. “Jeena Kya Jeevan Se Haar Ke…. This song was sung by KK in my directorial film omjayjagdish. The film didn’t work out! But the spirit with which kk sang this song has always encouraged me in my bad times. Such a talented singer at such a young age…you will be missed a lot friend. Om Shant,” Anupam tweeted.
    KK, the singer who sang and performed till his last breath | A video of KK from his last stage performance has been doing rounds on the internet where he is singing ‘Pal’. Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal, Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal, Pal, ye hain pyar ke pal, Chal, aa mere sang chal…

    How Singer KK Die? Doctors at the hospital in Kolkata said they suspected “cardiac arrest” to be the cause of KK’s death. He was “feeling heavy” after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. However, a report has been shared that the police officials have registered the case of unnatural death. Autopsy to take place today after family members’ consent.

    KK Death News LIVE Updates | KK married his childhood girlfriend Jyothy Krishna in 1991: KK is now survived by his wife Jyothy, and their two children, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told media persons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

    KK Death News LIVE Updates | Family members of singer KK arrive in Kolkata: KK’s wife Jyothy Krishna and other family members arrive in Kolkata. He passed away last night after a live performance in the city. His body is kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital. The legendary musician is now survived by wife Jyothy and two children.


    LIVE Updates on KK Death | Arvind Kejriwal shares his condolences: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world.”

    KK Death News LIVE Updates Kolkata | Singer Usha Uthup says it’s a huge loss…: He was one of the finest singers of India and the most amazing performer. I got to know about this around 10:30 pm. This is a huge loss for the music industry. Everybody will remember him for ‘hum rahe ya na rahe, yaad aaenge ye pal’: Singer Usha Uthup on death of KK.

    KK Death News LIVE Updates | Post-mortem to be conducted after getting consent from family: A tweet by ANI read, “One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK. After getting the family’s consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata.

    KK Death News LIVE Updates | KK’s autopsy to be conducted today: The autopsy of singer KK, who passed away on Tuesday, May 31 evening after a live performance in Kolkata, will be conducted on Wednesday at a government hospital.

    Singer KK Death News Live Updates | Unnatural Death Case Registered: Kolkata police on Wednesday has registered a case of unnatural death. The case was registered at the New Market police station. As reported in India Today, KK got injuries on the face and head. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.