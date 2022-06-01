Singer KK Death News LIVE Updates: Bollywood singer KK, who delivered successful songs such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), O Meri Jaan (Life In A… Metro), died on Tuesday of cardiac arrest, hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata’s Gurudas College in Nazrul Mancha. The 53-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness and glare of light during the live stage performance. Krishnakumar Kunnath was brought to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of unnatural death has been filed by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. It has been reported that there are injuries on KK’s face and head.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag; How Cricket Fraternity Mourned The Death of Singer KK

KK was reportedly feeling heavy after reaching his hotel and soon collapsed. "KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told news agency PTI.

In a career spanning two decades, KK delivered some memorable hits. His soulful voice captured the imagination of youth when he released his debut album Pal in 1999. KK's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the industry. Many celebrities including filmmakers, singers and actors took to social media to express shock and mourn the demise. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Srijit Mukerji mourned the death of KK.

Here are LIVE UPDATES coming in from Kolkata around singer KK’s death: