LIVE Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Episode 3, August 9: Amitabh Bachchan's 14th episode of the well-known quiz program Kaun Banega Crorepati is creating waves already. Dhulichand Agarwal, the first participant on the show donned the hot seat. The 62-year-old competitor holds a PhD in Economics and is employed as a professor at the moment. In the first episode, Dhulichand used up all of his remaining lifelines and took home Rs. 50 lakh. In the upcoming episode, he would resume playing as the rollover contestant and compete for Rs 75 lakh.

Professor Hardik Joshi from Gujarat joined the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He is is a teacher at an engineering college.

Samit Sharma is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency. His interest areas include History, Computer Science, and learning new languages.

Check Questions And Answers of KBC 14, August 9

Live Updates

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Q)7 Foot 2 Satnam Singh is the first Indian to be drafted into the highest level of which sports in America?


    A: Basketball
  • 10:10 PM IST

    Q) Usually in restaurants, when is a finger bowl, which has lukewarm water and a slice of lemon in it, given to customers?

    A: After the meal is over
  • 10:09 PM IST

    Q) The term ‘kaali peeli’ refers to which of these in the city of Mumbai?


    A: Taxi
  • 10:06 PM IST
    Big B rolled out the Triple Test on the show and senior copywriter at an advertising agency Samit Sharma takes the hot seat.
  • 10:02 PM IST

    Professor Hardik Joshi from Rajkot, Gujarat wins Rs 10,000

  • 10:00 PM IST

    Q) The ‘Gold Dagger’ is an annual award given to books published in which of these genres?


    A: Crime Fiction
  • 9:55 PM IST

    Q) Which Indus Valley civilisation site is depicted in this panel?


    A: Lothal
  • 9:46 PM IST

    Fun Fact About Latest Contestant Hardik Joshi:


    Hardik Joshi imparts essential life lessons to his students in his own unique musical way. Whenever he wants to display his appreciation or disappointment towards a student, he does so with the lyrics of popular songs.
  • 9:39 PM IST

    Q) In which game, that became widely popular in 2022, does a person get six attempts to guess a five-lettered word?


    A: Wordle
  • 9:26 PM IST

    Q) What collective term for a group of Middle-Eastern countries comes from the fact that they border a common water body?


    A: Gulf