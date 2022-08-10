LIVE KBC 14, Episode 4, August 10: Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati started with a bang. Professor Hardik Joshi from Gujarat joined the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He is is a teacher at an engineering college. He won Rs 10,000 on the show. Samit Sharma who is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency won the fastest finger and joined the hot seat on KBC 14 and won Rs 20,000 so far. Samit gave the wrong answer to the 10th question for Rs 3,20,00 and his prize money went down to Rs 10,000.Also Read - KBC 14, Episode 3, August 9 Highlights: Samit Sharma is Rollover Contestant - Check Questions And Answers

Shruti Daga joined Big B on the hotseat after winning fastest finger first. Shruti Daga is currently working as a software engineer in West Bengal, Kolkata. She was born and brought up in the town of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Shruti won Rs 50,000 Lakh prize money and will be joining the show again tomorrow for the fifteenth 'Dhan Amrit' question of Rs 75 Lakh.

Q) If 'Masala bond' refers to an Indian rupee bond issued by Indian entities outside India, in which country do foreign companies issue a "Samurai bond'?

A) Japan

Live Updates

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Hooter on fifteenth question for Rs 75 Lakh

    To be continued tomorrow…
  • 10:26 PM IST

    Q)Which institution developed and maintains the National Digital Library of India?

    B) IIT Kharagpur
  • 10:10 PM IST

    Q)The first three recipients of the Bharat Ratna were all born in towns located in which present-day state?

    D) Tamil Nadu
  • 10:05 PM IST

    Q)The Ken-Betwa river linking project will connect tributaries to which river?

    B) Yamuna
  • 10:02 PM IST

    Q)The unicornis part in the scientific name of Indian unicorn which is Rhinoceros unicornis, refers to which feature of the animal?

    One horn

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Q) Olaf Scholfz replaced Angela Merkel as the Chancellor of which European country in 2021?

    B) Germany
  • 9:47 PM IST

    Q)Tennis players of which of these nationalities were banned from the 2022 Wimbledon championships due to the Ukraine war?

    Russia
  • 9:45 PM IST

    Q) According to Ramyana whose search ended in a garden named ‘Ashoka Garden’?

    A) Lord Hanuman
  • 9:44 PM IST

    Q)What does OTT, used referred to online streaming platforms stand for?

    C) Over The Top
  • 9:42 PM IST

    Which of these mountain ranges are referred to in India’s national anthem?

    D) Vindhya