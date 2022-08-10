LIVE KBC 14, Episode 4, August 10: Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati started with a bang. Professor Hardik Joshi from Gujarat joined the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He is is a teacher at an engineering college. He won Rs 10,000 on the show. Samit Sharma who is a senior copywriter at an advertising agency won the fastest finger and joined the hot seat on KBC 14 and won Rs 20,000 so far. Samit gave the wrong answer to the 10th question for Rs 3,20,00 and his prize money went down to Rs 10,000.Also Read - KBC 14, Episode 3, August 9 Highlights: Samit Sharma is Rollover Contestant - Check Questions And Answers

Shruti Daga joined Big B on the hotseat after winning fastest finger first. Shruti Daga is currently working as a software engineer in West Bengal, Kolkata. She was born and brought up in the town of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Shruti won Rs 50,000 Lakh prize money and will be joining the show again tomorrow for the fifteenth 'Dhan Amrit' question of Rs 75 Lakh.

Q) If 'Masala bond' refers to an Indian rupee bond issued by Indian entities outside India, in which country do foreign companies issue a "Samurai bond'?

A) Japan