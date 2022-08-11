LIVE KBC 14, Episode 5, August 11: Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati started with a bang. Shruti Daga joined Big B on the hotseat after winning fastest finger first. Shruti Daga is currently working as a software engineer in West Bengal, Kolkata. She was born and brought up in the town of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. Shruti won Rs 50,000 Lakh prize money and joined the show again on August 11 for the fifteenth ‘Dhan Amrit’ question of Rs 75 Lakh. She quit the game on the fifteenth question.Also Read - Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters Win by 35 Runs Against Mangalore United

Sampada Saraf Gurjar joins Amitabh Bachchan in the hotseat. She is a Deputy Collector from Madhya Pradesh. She cleared civil services exam in MP on the second attempt at stood first.

Live Updates

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Q) A paste of which spice is applied to bride and groom before wedding?

    A) Turmeric
  • 9:25 PM IST

    Q Which of the following can also refer to a common unit of time?

    B) Second
  • 9:18 PM IST

    According to Hindu mythology, who was the mother of Bharata, from whom our country gets its name?

    A – Shakuntala
  • 9:16 PM IST
    Q)Which of these players competes in a sport that involves the use of a ball?

    D)Rohan Bopanna

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Fastest Finger First

    Q) According to an English proverb which animal cannot change its spots?

    A – Leopard
  • 9:09 PM IST

    Q) Which stupa in Uttar Pradesh is believed to commemorate Gautam Buddh’s first sermon after enlightenment?

    C) Dhamek Stupa