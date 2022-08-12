LIVE KBC 14, Episode 6, August 12: Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati started with a bang. Sampada Saraf Gurjar stumbled at the thirteenth question and went home with Three Lak Twenty Thousand prize money. Satyanarayana Subbaraya is currently employed in a private bank in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He ranked first in the fastest finger first to join Amitabh Bachchan in the hotseat. Satyanarayana is excellent in cooking different types of cuisines and he has a specialty in making his own dish, ‘Gobi 65.’Also Read - KBC 14, Episode 5, August 11 Highlights: Sampada Saraf Joins Amitabh Bachchan on The Hotseat - Check Question And Answer

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    Q)Besides an animal, a bird, a tree and a flower, some Indian states have also adopted which of these as a state symbol?

    C)Butterfly
  • 9:31 PM IST

    Q) Which of these body parts are divided into sections labelled C, T, L and S?

    B) Vertical Column
  • 9:29 PM IST

    Q)What does the I in CISF, the organization that provides security to many places, including airports, stand for?

    A – Industrial
  • 9:28 PM IST

    Q) A museum for what was established by the Tatas in Munnar, Kerala, a place where it is grown widely?

    A – Tea
  • 9:26 PM IST

    Q)Sardar Sarovar and Indira Sagar are both dams on which river?

    C) Narmada
  • 9:22 PM IST

    Q)Food from which part of world is eaten using chopsticks?

    A)East Asia
  • 9:21 PM IST

    Q)Which of these art forms connects Ustad Debu, Mallika Sarabhai and Birju Maharaj?

    C) Dance
  • 9:20 PM IST

    Q)Which of these animals is responsible for most rabbies transmission in humans?

    B) Image D Dog
  • 9:20 PM IST

    Q)Which of these is not ususally a part of camera?

    D)Mouse
  • 9:16 PM IST

    Q)Which of these terms is common in the early years of school and a unit of weight?

    B) KG