LIVE KBC 14, Episode 6, August 12: Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati started with a bang. Sampada Saraf Gurjar stumbled at the thirteenth question and went home with Three Lak Twenty Thousand prize money. Satyanarayana Subbaraya is currently employed in a private bank in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He ranked first in the fastest finger first to join Amitabh Bachchan in the hotseat. Satyanarayana is excellent in cooking different types of cuisines and he has a specialty in making his own dish, 'Gobi 65.'