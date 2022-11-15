live

LIVE Superstar Krishna Dies at 79 – Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet, CM YS Jagan Offer Condolences

LIVE Telugu superstar Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu's father, passed away at 79 in Hyderabad. He was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory issues after which he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Updated: November 15, 2022 10:14 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta K Tiwari

LIVE UPDATES – Mahesh Babu’s Father, Krishna Dies: Telugu superstar Krishna dies on Tuesday, November 15, at a hospital in Hyderabad. The veteran actor and former politician was 79 when he took his last breath. Krishna was Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s father and he was reportedly depressed after the death of his wife, Indira Devi. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s  Continental Hospital on Monday night after he complained of respiratory issues and later suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors at the hospital reportedly revived him after 20 minutes of CPR but his health continued to deteriorate. He passed away at around 2 am on Monday night.

Twitter is full of condolences and fans mourning the death of the actor who was one of the most celebrated personalities of his time. The news has left the entire Telugu film industry in shock and has left Mahesh Babu and his family totally devastated. This is the third death in one year in the actor’s family after his brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January, followed by his mother Indira Devi who left the world in September this year.

His notable works in the film industry include the National Award-winning film Pandanti Kapuram which was released in the year 1972. Alluri Seetharama Raju, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Simhasanam, and Anna Thammudu are among his other popular movies. Superstar Krishna is survived by his four kids – Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshani. May his soul rest in peace!

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON SUPERSTAR KRISHNA’S DEATH

Live Updates

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Telugu actor Krishna’s last rites: The mortal remains of Mahesh Babu’s father, Ghattamaneni Krishna, are expected to reach their residence Vijaya Nirmala in Hyderabad at around 10:45 am. It will be kept at the house for others to pay respect before the final rites take place.

  • 10:07 AM IST

  • 10:06 AM IST
    Chiranjeevi mourns the loss of Krishna: Telugu star Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to express deep grief on the passing away of actor Krishna. In his note written in the Telugu language, the actor called him a ‘great man’.
    Chiranjeevi wrote, “It’s a tragedy which can’t be expressed in words. I am not able to believe that Krishna Garu is no more. He is a Himalayan mountain with a kind heart. He is the synonym for courage and adventure. He is a man with boldness, courage, persistence, humanity, and kindness. This great man is not only a rare one in the Telugu film industry but also in Indian cinema. My tributes to Krishna Garu who made Tollywood proud with his courageous experiments. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to Mahesh Babu, his family members and his fans.”
  • 9:35 AM IST

  • 9:35 AM IST

    CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles Krishna’s death: Andhra Pradesh’s CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the passing away of Telugu superstar Krishna. In his tweet made on Tuesday morning, he called the late actor Andhra’s ‘James Bond’.

  • 9:27 AM IST

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh offers her condolences to Mahesh Babu: Actor Rakul Preet Singh mourned the death of Telugu superstar Krishna and wrote on Twitter: “Superstar Krishna no more condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family . It’s heartbreaking for every fan. Thnkyouuuuu sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you. RIP (sic).”

  • 8:52 AM IST

    Superstar Krishna passes away at 79: Mahesh Babu’s father was one of the highest-paid and most renowned actors os his time. His death has left a void in the hearts of the Telugu Film industry and the fans.

  • 8:50 AM IST

  • 8:28 AM IST

    Third death in a year in Mahesh Babu’s family: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, passed away earlier this year in September. His father now died on November 15 in Hyderabad. Devastating for the family!

Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:18 AM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 10:14 AM IST