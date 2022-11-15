live

LIVE Superstar Krishna Dies at 79 – Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet, CM YS Jagan Offer Condolences

LIVE Telugu superstar Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu's father, passed away at 79 in Hyderabad. He was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory issues after which he suffered a cardiac arrest.

LIVE Krishna Dies, Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's Father Passes Away at 79

LIVE UPDATES – Mahesh Babu’s Father, Krishna Dies: Telugu superstar Krishna dies on Tuesday, November 15, at a hospital in Hyderabad. The veteran actor and former politician was 79 when he took his last breath. Krishna was Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s father and he was reportedly depressed after the death of his wife, Indira Devi. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Continental Hospital on Monday night after he complained of respiratory issues and later suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors at the hospital reportedly revived him after 20 minutes of CPR but his health continued to deteriorate. He passed away at around 2 am on Monday night.

Twitter is full of condolences and fans mourning the death of the actor who was one of the most celebrated personalities of his time. The news has left the entire Telugu film industry in shock and has left Mahesh Babu and his family totally devastated. This is the third death in one year in the actor’s family after his brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January, followed by his mother Indira Devi who left the world in September this year.

His notable works in the film industry include the National Award-winning film Pandanti Kapuram which was released in the year 1972. Alluri Seetharama Raju, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Simhasanam, and Anna Thammudu are among his other popular movies. Superstar Krishna is survived by his four kids – Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshani. May his soul rest in peace!

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON SUPERSTAR KRISHNA’S DEATH

Load More