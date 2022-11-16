live

LIVE Krishna Laid To Rest With State Honours, Mahesh Babu Performs Rites

Mahesh Babu's father, Ghattamaneni Krishna died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The last rites of the late actor were performed by Mahesh Babu. Check the live updates from the superstar's last journey here.

LIVE Krishna Mahesh Babu's Father Funeral Heartbreaking Pics And Videos Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun Attend Last Rites

LIVE Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna’s funeral: Mahesh Babu’s father, the late superstar Krishna will be cremated today with full state honours today. The actor died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 79 when he took his last breath. On Tuesday evening, his mortal remains were brought to their Nanakaramguda residence and many celebs visited Mahesh Babu‘s home to pay their last respect. A special arrangement was done for the fans and the well-wishers to do the Antim Darshan of the Telugu star Ghattamaneni Krishna.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh’s CM YS Jagan Reddy to many prominent industry leaders, people expressed their grief and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family. The actor’s family has been dealing with a troublesome time with three losses in a year. In January this year, Mahesh Babu lost his brother who was just 56 years old. In September, his mother Indira Devi passed away. The fans have been sending strength and prayers to help their favourite superstar deal with the grief.

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON SUPERSTAR KRISHNA’S FUNERAL HERE:

