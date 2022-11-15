live

LIVE Mahesh Babu’s Father Krishna Dies at 79: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Last Rites With Full State Honours

LIVE Telugu Superstar Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu's father, passed away at 79 in Hyderabad. He was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory issues after which he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Updated: November 15, 2022 1:44 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta K Tiwari

LIVE UPDATES – Mahesh Babu’s Father, Krishna Dies: Telugu superstar Krishna dies on Tuesday, November 15, at a hospital in Hyderabad. The veteran actor and former politician was 79 when he took his last breath. Krishna was Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s father and he was reportedly depressed after the death of his wife, Indira Devi. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s  Continental Hospital on Monday night after he complained of respiratory issues and later suffered a cardiac arrest. The doctors at the hospital reportedly revived him after 20 minutes of CPR but his health continued to deteriorate. He passed away at around 2 am on Monday night.

Twitter is full of condolences and fans mourning the death of the actor who was one of the most celebrated personalities of his time. The news has left the entire Telugu film industry in shock and has left Mahesh Babu and his family totally devastated. This is the third death in one year in the actor’s family after his brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January, followed by his mother Indira Devi who left the world in September this year.

His notable works in the film industry include the National Award-winning film Pandanti Kapuram which was released in the year 1972. Alluri Seetharama Raju, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Simhasanam, and Anna Thammudu are among his other popular movies. Superstar Krishna is survived by his four kids – Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshani. May his soul rest in peace!

  • 1:42 PM IST

    PM Modi offers condolences to Mahesh Babu’s family on his father’s passing away: In a tweet made on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi wrote that the passing away of Telugu actor Krishna is a great loss to the world of cinema. His tweet read, “Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar who won the hearts of people with his amazing acting skills and his noble and friendly personality. His death is a great loss to the world of cinema. My deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu and the family members. Om Shanthi (sic).”

  • 12:53 PM IST

    Telugu star Krishna’s mortal remains reach his residence: The mortal remains of Mahesh Babu’s father reach their residence in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. Director Trivikram Srinivas and politician Pawan Kalyan reach the place to pay their last respects.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    Allu Arjun calls Mahesh Babu’s father ‘a true superstar’: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun writes an emotional note on the passing away of Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna. He writes, “Heart broken by the demise of Krishna garu. His contribution to the Telugu cinema industry cannot be described in words . A true Superstar by all means. My deepest condolences to his family , well wishers & fans. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. superstarkrishna garu (sic).”

  • 12:14 PM IST

  • 12:06 PM IST
    Telugu superstar Krishna’s mortal remains to be kept at Gachibowli Stadium for fans: The mortal remains of Mahesh Babu’s father will be kept at Gachibowli Stadium at 5 pm for the Antim Darshan. The fans and well-wishers can pay their last respect to the celebrated Telugu actor there.
  • 11:44 AM IST

    Suriya’s message for Mahesh Babu after his father’s death: Tamil actor Suriya sends his love and strength to Mahesh Babu who’s dealing with the third death in his family this year. His tweet reads, “Our prayers and respects to Krishna garu, sending lots of love and strength to @urstrulymahesh and family. It’s been a tough year for you brother.. We are with you! (sic)

  • 11:44 AM IST

  • 11:36 AM IST

    Karthi remembers Telugu superstar Krishna: Actor Karthi also took to Twitter to remember Telugu superstar Krishna. He wrote a long emotional note and mentioned how the late superstar will stay in his heart forever. Karthi’s tweet read, “Dear @urstrulyMahesh, Krishna Garu entertained audiences worldwide for so many years & he will stay in our hearts forever. He was a super star who lived a complete life. Pls stay strong brother. It has been a very difficult year. My prayers and thoughts with you. ripkrishnagaru (sic)”

  • 11:35 AM IST

  • 11:32 AM IST

    Mahesh Babu’s family releases official statement on father Krishna’s death: “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing away of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility, and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loves us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again… (sic).” – The Ghattamaneni Family

Published Date: November 15, 2022 8:18 AM IST

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 1:44 PM IST