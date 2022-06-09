Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are officially married! They tied the knot just now at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Park at the Brahma Mukurtha. The wedding rituals began at 8:10 AM. The wedding is being attended by celebrities from the South and Bollywood film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi. #Nayanthara has been trending big on social media and millions of her fans have been flooding Twitter and Instagram with congratulatory messages for Nayanthara and Vignesh. From the wedding invitation card to their food menu list, photos from the wedding have been circulating. The wedding food menu shows feasts for the guests such as chicken Chettinad, poriyal, curd rice, badam halwa, and a lot more.Also Read - Nayanthara's Bridal Look: Red Saree With Temple Carvings, Goddess Lakshmi Motifs, And Names | Check Details

The first picture from the wedding is out and you will be glad to know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has headed to Chennai for the nuptials.

