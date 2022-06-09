Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are officially married! They tied the knot just now at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Park at the Brahma Mukurtha. The wedding rituals began at 8:10 AM. The wedding is being attended by celebrities from the South and Bollywood film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi. #Nayanthara has been trending big on social media and millions of her fans have been flooding Twitter and Instagram with congratulatory messages for Nayanthara and Vignesh. From the wedding invitation card to their food menu list, photos from the wedding have been circulating. The wedding food menu shows feasts for the guests such as chicken Chettinad, poriyal, curd rice, badam halwa, and a lot more.Also Read - Nayanthara's Bridal Look: Red Saree With Temple Carvings, Goddess Lakshmi Motifs, And Names | Check Details

The first picture from the wedding is out and you will be glad to know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has headed to Chennai for the nuptials.

Check Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding LIVE UPDATES

Also Read - Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding First Photo: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper in Beige Suit

Live Updates

  • 3:16 PM IST

  • 3:13 PM IST

    Nayanthara’s makeup for her wedding was done by Puneet B Saini. Her stylist is Shaleena Nathani. Nayanthara’s red wedding saree is customised by designer JADE by Monica and Karishma.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Wedding FIRST PHOTO as Man And Wife

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Wedding Was Performed by 20 priests from Tiruttani, Vadapalani, Mylapore, Kalikambal temple | Priests have performed the Hindu rituals, which started around 8:30 am. Vignesh Shivan tied the knot with the love of his life Nayanthara”

  • 2:06 PM IST

    Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE: Celebrity Guests Get Clicked: Celebs have been posting photos and videos from Nayanthara and Vignesh’s weddings and they all look all decked up to be a part of the couple’s big day.


  • 1:30 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding: It has been reported that the couple opted for North Indian-style costumes for their South-Indian wedding. A source close to the actor revealed, “Nayanthara looked radiant in a red-coloured sari that she wore in North Indian style. Wikki, too, had a fusion costume… a gold-colored kurta made out of a veshti-like material.The ceremony was done in proper south Indian style and Wikki tied the thali around a visibly emotional Nayan, by 10.30am”.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding: Thalapathy Vijay attends the big fat wedding in Chennai. He is seen entering the wedding hall in a blue outfit.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    Inside details from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding: Tamil film director Anand Shankar wrote: “Beautiful venue/wedding set up, stunning bride and groom. wikkinayanwedding was a pleasure to witness. Bestest wishes to the lovely couple @VigneshShivN nayanthara.”

    https://twitter.com/anandshank/status/1534787387548528641

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Marriage LIVE: Fans upset with Dileep as he attends Nayanthara’s wedding | A fan wrote, “I’m really disappointed that Nayanthara invited Dileep to her wedding. Talk so much about women empowerment in movies but in real life inviting someone like Dileep to an occasion? Sometimes you have to take a stand when needed!”