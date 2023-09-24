Home

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding LIVE UPDATES: The most-awaited wedding of this year is finally today and it’s of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The couple is going to tie the knot on September 24 in the presence of their families, friends, and politicians at Udaipur’s The Leela Palace. The guests arrived yesterday as there was a pre-wedding sangeet with a ’90s theme. Taj Hotel, Udaipur has also been booked for the grand wedding of Parineeti and Raghav. From Parineeti’s choora ceremony, haldi ritual to Raghav’s sehrabandi and baraat, everything will be done as per the plan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann along with their wives have also arrived on September 23 to bless the soon-to-marry couple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their relationship official when they got engaged on May 13, 2023, at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

