Pathaan Trailer OUT Now: Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham in Swag-Filled Action Thriller

Pathaan Trailer Release Updates: Fans can't wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's magic on-screen after a hiatus of nine years.

Updated: January 10, 2023 11:15 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE | Pathaan movie trailer release date and Time Updates: The big day is here. Yash Raj Entertainment has unveiled the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Pathaan today. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is reeling with many controversies already. And now, the trailer is here to entertain the audience, especially the fans of SRK who have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star on-screen after five years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are joined by John Abraham in the movie. The actor plays the leading villain in the action-entertainer which has been shot at multiple locations. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe and introduces SRK as one of the spies after Salman Khan as Tiger in the Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the War franchise.

Interestingly, the Pathaan ka trailer is also going to give a glimpse of Salman’s cameo in the film. The two superstars coming together is one of the biggest highlights of the film. The two songs from the film – Besharam Rang and Jhume Jo Pathaan – which were released last year promised a scenic action thriller. It will now be interesting to see if the trailer falls on par with the audience’s expectations now.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Pathaan Trailer Twitter Review: Fans celebrate the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan with a strong villain in John Abraham.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Pathaan Trailer Review: Full of action, never-seen-before stunts, patriotism, and lots of swag from all the actors including SRK, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

  • 11:02 AM IST

  • 11:00 AM IST

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Salman Khan in Pathaan Trailer: While the songs have built enough curiosity to watch the trailer, a section of the fans is also waiting to see a glimpse of Salman Khan as Tiger in the trailer. Stay tuned!

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Pathaan Trailer LIVE: A day before the trailer release date, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar took a dig at those threatening a ban against Pathaan’s release. In an interview, he said, “If he (the minister) thinks there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they (should) watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre’s film certification, we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre (sic).”

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Pathaan Trailer LIVE UPDATES: YRF is set to release the trailer of their highly-anticipated movie Pathaan amid all the controversies that the film has created in the last few months.

Published Date: January 10, 2023 10:31 AM IST

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 11:15 AM IST