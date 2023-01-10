live

LIVE | Pathaan Trailer OUT Now: Watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And John Abraham in Swag-Filled Action Thriller

LIVE | Pathaan Trailer Release Updates: Fans can't wait to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's magic on-screen after a hiatus of nine years. Check out the live updates from the trailer release date here.

LIVE Pathaan Trailer Release Fans Cheer For Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Amid Controversies

LIVE | Pathaan movie trailer release date and Time Updates: The big day is here. Yash Raj Entertainment has unveiled the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Pathaan today. The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, is reeling with many controversies already. And now, the trailer is here to entertain the audience, especially the fans of SRK who have been waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star on-screen after five years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are joined by John Abraham in the movie. The actor plays the leading villain in the action-entertainer which has been shot at multiple locations. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe and introduces SRK as one of the spies after Salman Khan as Tiger in the Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the War franchise.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Interestingly, the Pathaan ka trailer is also going to give a glimpse of Salman’s cameo in the film. The two superstars coming together is one of the biggest highlights of the film. The two songs from the film – Besharam Rang and Jhume Jo Pathaan – which were released last year promised a scenic action thriller. It will now be interesting to see if the trailer falls on par with the audience’s expectations now.

Watch this space for all the live updates on the Pathaan Trailer Release:

Load More