Raju Srivastava Funeral Updates: Comedian Raju Srivastav passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 58 in Delhi at AIIMS Hospital. His funeral took place in Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat. The mortal remains were brought in an ambulance decorated with white flowers.Also Read - Raju Srivastava Death: AIB’s Rohan Joshi Disrespects Late Comedian, Gets Brutally Trolled

Raju was admitted since August 10 after he collapsed at a gym due to a heart attack. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and was later put on a ventilator when the doctor declared his brain dead. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Dies: 5 Interesting Facts About The Late Comedian

Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha spoke to E-Times after the death news was out. She shared that Raju was truly a fighter and mentioned that she was hoping for her husband to come back. “I am not able to talk right now. What can I share or say now? He fought very hard, I was really hoping and praying to see him come out of this. But, that has not happened. All I can say is that he was a true fighter,” she told the news portal. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in Gym: Risk Factors Behind Heart Attack

  • 12:11 PM IST

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava cremated: Raju Srivastava was cremated in Delhi amid heavy police security. Fans, relatives, and friends from far-flung places had gathered to pay their last respect to the popular comedian.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Sudarsan Pattnaik’s moving tribute to Raju Srivastava: Hasate hasate rula diya! He wrote, “Hasate Hasate Rula Diya. You will live in the hearts of Millions. Tribute to comedy king rajusrivastava omshanti. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha (sic).”

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava Funeral: Madhur Bhandarkar arrives at Nigam Bodh Ghat to bid farewell to Gajodhar Bhaiya

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha arrives for the funeral: Raju Srivastava’s wife in tears as she bid farewell to Raju. She was seen arriving at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium for the comedian’s final rites.

  • 11:21 AM IST

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara replies to celebs on her Instagram: Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara Srivastava has been replying to people tagging her and offering her their condolences. She has reposted a few stories featuring tributes to her father and expressed her gratitude.


  • 11:14 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s Mortal Remains Reaches Nigam Bodh Ghat: Pictures of Raju Srivastava’s mortal remains being taken to the crematorium have surfaced online.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    Visuals Outside Raju Shrivastava’s House: Fans and relatives gather outside Raju Srivastava’s home in Delhi. Watch the video below.