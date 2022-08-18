Raju Srivastava LIVE Updates From Hospital: India’s popular comedian and actor Raju Srivastava’s health deteriorated on Thursday, August 18. He has been on the ventilator since August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while gyming in Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian has not shown any improvement and day by day his health is getting worse. Raju Srivastava’s health is critical. Even his close friend Sunil Pal shared a video where he declared Raju’s brain is dead. India’s top neurologist Dr. Padma Srivastava has been called from Kolkata to take over Raju Srivastava’s case.Also Read - Raju Srivastava's Manager Refutes 'Brain Dead' Reports: 'There is Nothing Like This...'

According to a report, Raju Srivastava’s blood pressure had dropped drastically and his overall condition has gone further downhill. However, a report in News18 confirms that Raju is better now. The portal got in touch with Raju’s manager who confirmed that on Wednesday night, Raju’s brain nerves were found swollen. But now, he is better. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Extremely Critical, Brain Dead in AIIMS; Fans Pray For Miracle

When E-Times got in touch with Raju Srivastav’s nephew Kushal, his voice was choked as the family is trying to be strong. Kushal said, “We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji’s condition has become very critical.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava’s Brain Stopped Functioning, Sunil Pal Asks Fans to Pray in Emotional Video

Raju Srivastava is one of the most celebrated comedians in the country. He has participated in the shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show among others. His fans wish for his speedy recovery on social media.

Check LIVE Updates on Raju Srivatava’s Health Here

Live Updates

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Shekhar Suman posted on Thursday evening that he is not hearing good things.

    https://twitter.com/shekharsuman7/status/1560251817149095936

  • 9:01 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s wife asks everyone to not spread fake news: “I am requesting people with folded hands that please stop spreading these rumours about Raju’s health. Because of these rumours the family, the doctors and everyone’s morals go down. They are giving their best and we don’t want the negativity to affect them. Right now we need prayers and stop spreading negative news. These rumours are very disturbing,” she concluded.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s health is stable, wife Shikha confirms: Amid death reports, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava confirmed the comedian is stable. While speaking to ETimes, Shikha urged everyone to stop spreading rumors as it is very disturbing.

    “Raju ji’s health is stable and doctors are doing their job very diligently and the entire management is working day and night to make sure that Raju ji gets well soon. We have full faith in them and Raju ji is a fighter and he is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for their health. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.” she said.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava is a fighter, says his family: Raju Srivastava is in the ICU at the Cardiology-Neuro Science building. His family says he is a fighter and he will return. The comedian is still on ventilator support. There has only been a slight improvement in his condition since he was admitted eight days ago.

  • 8:34 PM IST

  • 8:09 PM IST

    Rajpal Yadav shared a video for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery. Rajpal said, “Bhai Raju aap jaldi se ache hojaiye, hum sab aapke liye dua karre hai, and aapka intezaar kar rahe hain. Aapka Parivar aapka sansaar hai, aapke well wisher hain. Aap jaldi se ache huye and bahar aaiye, taaki hum sab log milke ek doosre keg alle lage aur Jeevan mein aap khushaal rahe. Love you and god bless you.”

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s friend Ahsaan Qureshi prays for a miracle: Ahsaan shared Raju’s health update on his Instagram and wrote, “Raju bhai ki haalat nazuk hain and doctors ne jawab dediya hain. Sirf Chamatkar hi unhe bacha sakta hain”. During an exclusive conversation with AajTak, comedian Ahsaan Qureshi said, “I last met him at the office opposite Oshiwara Police Station. He has an office in the Marigold Building. Whenever he used to come to Lucknow, he used to drink coffee with friends. I, Sunil Pal, met him and enquired about how to apply for the subsidy for films.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava Latest Report: Raju has been admitted to the cardiology Neuro science building in the ICU. He is still on the ventilator as there has only been a slight improvement in his condition since he was admitted 9 days ago. His family says he is a fighter.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava Latest Health News: Raju Srivastava experienced chest pain during a workout session in a gym in Delhi. As Raju collapsed, he was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital by the gym trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart. Later he was shifted to ventilator support. The comedian’s advisor informed that the comedian is almost ‘brain dead’.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava’s manager rubbished death rumours of the comedian: Raju Srivastava’s manager Maqbool said, “There is nothing of such sort. A team of doctors is working to retrieve him.” The manager further confirmed that BRAIN IS NOT DEAD.

    Raju’s manager also addressed reports claiming Raju Srivastava is brain dead. While speaking to News18, “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it,”.