LIVE Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies Working Out in Gym, TV Industry Shocked – Check Reactions

Updated: November 11, 2022 4:13 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta K Tiwari

LIVE – Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday while working out at a gym. The actor was known for his performances in shows like Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn. He was 46 when he took his last breath.

Siddhaanth’s death created shock waves in the industry with many TV celebs expressing their shock and dismay over the news. He is survived by his wife and supermodel Alesia Raut, and their two children. Siddhaanth was a model who made his TV debut with Kkusum which featured Gauri and Hiten Tejwani in lead roles.

Siddhaanth was working out when he collapsed and suffered a heart attack. The news was confirmed by actor Jay Bhanushali who was his good friend. The actor also took to his Instagram stories and offered condolences. He simply posted a picture of Siddhanth and wrote ‘Gone to soon… RIP (sic).’

Live Updates

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Additi Malik Condoles Siddhaanth’s death: Actor Additi Malik also condoled the actor’s death and took to her Instagram stories. She mentioned how it’s an ’empty feeling’ and she cannot express much. “RIP ANDY, just an empty feeling (sic).”

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Siddaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Daughter: Siddhaanth is survived by an 18-year-old daughter named Diza Suryavanshi. In a special post made in September this year, he wished his daughter the best as she turned 18. He also shared a few photos and videos from the celebration.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a gym freak: TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi used to workout tirelessly in the gym under the training of Rohit Naik. His Instagram profile is full of videos and photos lifting heavy weights and training his body,

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Producer Niraj Kumar Mishra condoles Siddhaanth’s death: Producer and director Niraj Kumar Mishra took to Twitter to condole Siddhaanth’s death. He wrote a heartbreaking message and mentioned that it was ‘unbelievable’ news.

  • 3:56 PM IST

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Siddhaanth Vir Suuryavanshi’s real name: Siddhaanth was known as Anand Vir Surryavanshi earlier before he changed his name to Siddhaanth due to his belief in numerology.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi’s First Wife: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was married to Ira Suryavanshi for 15 years from 2001 to 2015 after which he married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017.

Published Date: November 11, 2022 3:08 PM IST

Updated Date: November 11, 2022 4:13 PM IST