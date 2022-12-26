live

LIVE SUICIDE CASE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma’s Death: Sheezan Khan in 4-Day Judicial Custody, No Suicide Note Recovered

LIVE | Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest Updates: Tunisha Sharma used a bandage to hang herself on the sets of her show. She had that bandage put on her hand as part of her character's look that day.

LIVE Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest Updates TV Actress Used Bandage to Hang Herself, Autopsy Report Out

LIVE | Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest Updates: Actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The Mumbai police are currently investigating the case and in an official statement on Sunday, the team revealed that she was in a relationship with her co-star, Sheezan Mohammad Khan, who played the lead role in the SAB TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan reportedly had a breakup a few days back after which she also suffered an anxiety attack. The police on Sunday added that the late actor’s mother accused Sheezan of abetting her daughter’s suicide. This led to the actor’s arrest.

Sheezan was later granted a four-day judicial custody in the case. Tunisha and Sheezan’s other co-stars and production members from the show are being called in for questioning in the case. Her uncle also spoke to the media and revealed that the cremation will take place on Tuesday after Tunisha’s aunt (massi) arrives from England. Tunisha was 20 years old when she hanged herself to death. The autopsy report confirmed that the cause of her death was suffocation due to hanging. She used the bandage that was wrapped on her arm as part of her character’s look that day.

Tunisha had shared an Instagram post five hours before her death. She also posted a BTS clip from her makeup room at the same time and gave a glimpse of her busy shoot schedule that day. May her soul rest in peace!

