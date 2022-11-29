live

The Kashmir Files Controversy | LIVE: Pallavi Joshi Calls Nadav Lapid 'Genocide Denier', Anupam Kher Releases Video

Updated: November 29, 2022 3:03 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE The Kashmir Files Controversy: On Monday evening, director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files found itself in the middle of a new controversy. At the closing ceremony of the India International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, Nadav Lapid, the jury head, called the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘inappropriate.’ He also called it a ‘propaganda’ film and said a platform like IFFI is all about having a discourse on such forms of arts and culture.

IFFI JURY HEAD NADAV LAPID’S STATEMENT ON THE KASHMIR FILES:

He said the jury received film nominations for a section at the festival and while 14 of those films had a ‘cinematic quality’, the 15th (The Kashmir Files) one was propaganda. He said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film `The Kashmir Files`. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival (sic).”

He said, “I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you on this stage. Since, the spirit of the festival can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life (sic).”

Lapid’s statement has now created an entire row around the film that went on to become one of the most successful Hindi films of the year. Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and Darsheel Safari among others, The Kashmir Files follows the exodus of the Kashmir Pandit community from the valley during the 1990s.

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON THE KASHMIR FILES CONTROVERSY:

Live Updates

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Vivek Agnihotri on ‘The Kashmir Files’ controversy | Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri, on Tuesday, reacted to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head Nadav Lapid’s statement calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ a “propaganda and vulgar” film at the festival’s closing ceremony.

    “It is not new to me because terrorist organisations, urban Naxals, and ‘Bharat ke thukde thukde karne waale log’ have been saying such things for a while now. But what I am surprised about is that an event organised by the Indian government, on a platform provided by the Indian government, a narrative to separate Kashmir was supported. And several Indians living in India used those words against India. Who are these people? They are the same people who have been calling The Kashmir Files propaganda since I began researching this film,” he said, in Hindi.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Nadav Lapid: A Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal has lodged a complaint against Israeli Director Nadav Lapid for making remarks like propaganda and vulgar for the movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the story of Hindu genocide in Kashmir.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    The Kashmir Files Controversy: Sanjay Raut supports Nadav Lapid | Terming The Kashmir Files as propaganda by one party against another, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came out in defense of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid who slammed the Vivek Agnihotri film, here on Tuesday. “This is true about The Kashmir Files… It was propaganda by one party against another… The maximum number of killings in Kashmir have taken place after this film. Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel were killed… But, a party and the government were busy with publicity,” said Raut to mediapersons.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Pallavi Joshi slams Nadav Lapid’s statement on The Kashmir Files: In her long post on social media on Tuesday noon, Pallavi Joshi, who also stars in her husband Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, called filmmaker Nadav Lapid a ‘genocide denier’.

    A part of her statement read, “Vivek and I were always aware that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier.”
  • 1:47 PM IST

    Anupam Kher shares new video criticising Nadav Lapid for calling The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar propaganda’: In his brief video, he talks about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley and how that has impacted generations.

  • 1:46 PM IST

  • 12:08 PM IST

    Naor Gilon apologises for Nadav Lapid’s statement against The Kashmir Files: In a series of tweets made on Tuesday morning, the Ambassador of Israel to India said he is trying to control the damage inflicted upon his state after the filmmaker’s statements at IFFI Goa on Monday, November 29.

  • 12:08 PM IST

  • 11:50 AM IST

    Swara Bhasker tweets after Nadav Lapid’s statement against The Kashmir Files: On Tuesday morning, actor Swara Bhasker shared the video of the IFFI jury head calling The Kashmir Files a ‘vulgar propaganda’.

