The Kashmir Files Controversy | LIVE: Pallavi Joshi Calls Nadav Lapid ‘Genocide Denier’, Anupam Kher Releases Video

LIVE The Kashmir Files Controversy Anupam Kher, Politicians Speak on IFFI Jury Head's Statement

LIVE The Kashmir Files Controversy: On Monday evening, director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files found itself in the middle of a new controversy. At the closing ceremony of the India International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, Nadav Lapid, the jury head, called the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘inappropriate.’ He also called it a ‘propaganda’ film and said a platform like IFFI is all about having a discourse on such forms of arts and culture.

IFFI JURY HEAD NADAV LAPID’S STATEMENT ON THE KASHMIR FILES:

He said the jury received film nominations for a section at the festival and while 14 of those films had a ‘cinematic quality’, the 15th (The Kashmir Files) one was propaganda. He said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film `The Kashmir Files`. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival (sic).”

He said, “I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you on this stage. Since, the spirit of the festival can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life (sic).”

Lapid’s statement has now created an entire row around the film that went on to become one of the most successful Hindi films of the year. Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and Darsheel Safari among others, The Kashmir Files follows the exodus of the Kashmir Pandit community from the valley during the 1990s.

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON THE KASHMIR FILES CONTROVERSY:

