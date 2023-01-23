Home

LIVE UPDATES | Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are going to tie the knot today – on Monday, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The stage is set, the celebrations are on and the ceremonies have begun. The couple will be celebrating their nuptials amid the presence of their close friends and family members as the families have decided to host not more than 100 people at the wedding. Athiya and KL, who have been dating each other for a few years now, made their relationship official last year when the two appeared hand-in-hand at the launch of Ahaan Shetty’s debut film.

It is believed that Athiya and KL will have a day wedding and their pheras will be conducted by 4 pm. After this, the newly married couple will come outside to pose for the paparazzi. The photographers are already stationed outside the farmhouse. In fact, on Sunday, while on his way, daddy Shetty stopped to talk to the paps and promised them that he will bring the couple for the photos. “Kal bacho ko le ke ata hun,” he told the paps.

Athiya and KL’s Sangeet ceremony took place on Sunday evening. The couple and the guests also reportedly performed on Suniel Shetty‘s hit songs from the ’90s including ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’. Interestingly, this is the same place where the popular actor got married to Mana in the year 1991. The couple has decided to install a total no-phone policy at the wedding. Several cricketers, music artistes, actors, and other people from the film industry are expected to arrive in Khandala and bless the couple.

Watch this space for all the LIVE UPDATES on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding!

