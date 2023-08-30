Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES: Jawan Shah Rukh Khan Makes Grand Entry at Pre-Release Event in Chennai, Watch Videos

Jawan LIVE UPDATES From Audio Launch Event, Chennai: Shah Rukh Khan has arrived and fans in huge numbers chant 'SRK, Jawan. Watch latest videos and stay tuned!

Updated: August 30, 2023 5:08 PM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Jawan Audio Launch Event in Chennai LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited film Jawan is all set to release on September 7. Ahead of the big day, SRK and director Atlee have a pre-release event where they will launch Jawan’s audio songs. The Jawan Audio Launch event has started and Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in style. It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s style of promoting his films and by this, over 1 lakh tickets have been sold in advance. There are several pictures and videos from the pre-release event.

CHECK LIVE UPDATES FROM JAWAN PRE-RELEASE EVENT IN CHENNAI

Live Updates

  • 5:07 PM IST

    Jawan Pre-Release LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan is Here and Walks in Style |
    Shah Rukh Khan has finally arrived and the wait is over. Here’s a glimpse of SRK

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Jawan Pre-Release Event LIVE UPDATES: Music composer and producer Anirudh Ravichander arrives at pre-release of Jawan.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Jawan Pre-Release Event LIVE: Vijay Sethupati arrives at the audio launch

  • 4:29 PM IST

    Jawan Pre-Release Event Started, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with a style

  • 4:27 PM IST

    Jawan Pre-Release Event LIVE: The whole of Chennai has come to support Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan | From these pics, one can say Shah Rukh is a crowd-puller.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Jawan Audio Launch Event LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ has crossed 25 million views on YouTube | Jawan’s latest song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ has become a super hit in less than 24 hours.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Jawan Audio Launch Event LIVE: KRK praises Shah Rukh Khan and his decision-making skills | Controversial film critic KRK took to his Twitter account to praise Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “SRK is an educated person who is best in business. Nobody else knows better marketing than him. Only SRK can release trailer 7days before the release of the film which is 100% correct decision. And finally SRK is using all his skills to make film jawan the biggest blockbuster.”

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Jawan Audio Launch LIVE: Fans gather in huge crowd inside Leo Mutthu Indoor Stadium. They can’t wait to see a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai.

