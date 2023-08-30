Home

Entertainment

LIVE UPDATES: Jawan Shah Rukh Khan Makes Grand Entry at Pre-Release Event in Chennai, Watch Videos

live

LIVE UPDATES: Jawan Shah Rukh Khan Makes Grand Entry at Pre-Release Event in Chennai, Watch Videos

Jawan LIVE UPDATES From Audio Launch Event, Chennai: Shah Rukh Khan has arrived and fans in huge numbers chant 'SRK, Jawan. Watch latest videos and stay tuned!

LIVE UPDATES Jawan Shah Rukh Khan Makes Grand Entry at Pre-Release Event in Chennai, Watch Videos

Jawan Audio Launch Event in Chennai LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited film Jawan is all set to release on September 7. Ahead of the big day, SRK and director Atlee have a pre-release event where they will launch Jawan’s audio songs. The Jawan Audio Launch event has started and Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in style. It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s style of promoting his films and by this, over 1 lakh tickets have been sold in advance. There are several pictures and videos from the pre-release event.

Trending Now

CHECK LIVE UPDATES FROM JAWAN PRE-RELEASE EVENT IN CHENNAI

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES