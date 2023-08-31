Top Recommended Stories

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Not Even an Hour Left For Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie Trailer

Jawan Trailer Release LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan starrer action drama's trailer will be out on YouTube first. Not even an hour left for the trailer launch.

Updated: August 31, 2023 11:13 AM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Will Release at 12 PM

Jawan Trailer Release Timing LIVE Updates From Dubai: After a heartwarming evening in Chennai at the pre-release event of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Dubai for the trailer launch of the most-awaited film of the year. Jawan trailer timing has been released. Earlier, it was reported that SRK will launch Jawan trailer at 9 PM, but now as per the latest reports, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan will be released on YouTube today. The timing has been preponed, however, the trailer will be displayed at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai at 9 PM GST (10:30 PM IST).

Check Live Update on Jawan Trailer Release Time

Live Updates

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple yesterday for the film’s success. He also visited the temple in January before Pathaan’s release.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer Release Countdown Starts | LIVE

    Fans can’t keep calm as they show excitement for Jawan’s trailer. It is Shah Rukh Khan’s strategy that the trailer will be launched a week before the movie release.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer Time: Not even an hour is left for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s film JAWAN. Ready Ah?

    https://twitter.com/RedChilliesEnt/status/1697115883553075465

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer Premieres in 65 minutes: The official channel of Red Chillies Entertainment will release the trailer at 11:56 PM

    The description on YouTube reads, “Brace yourselves as we present to you the action-packed trailer of Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film is set to release in cinemas on September 7, 2023 – in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!”

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer LIVE Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Show Excitement | SRKians discuss the scenes on Twitter from Jawan Prevue

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Jawan Movie trailer LIVE UPDATES: Shah Rukh Khan praised Anirudh Ravichander | SRK talked about music composer Anirudh Ravichander and called him like a son. In the pre-release event yesterday, Khan said, “I see Anirudh like my own son. He says he’ll miss talking to me on the phone. I hope he doesn’t get too famous in Bollywood to stop taking my calls.”

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer LIVE UPDATES: The countdown of Jawan trailer has started by fans from across the globe. All social media platforms will explode as everyone’s eye on YouTube.

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer Time Changed: As per reports, Jawan trailer, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra among others, is set for a release today, August 31 at 12 PM.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer Release LIVE UPDATES: The Response to the trailer release will just explode on Twitter and other social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan has created havoc! Stay tuned.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    Jawan Trailer Release LIVE UPDATES: Hashtags jawantrailer and jawancelebrationatburjkhalifa have started trending on Twitter after the time of the trailer release has been pre-poned.

