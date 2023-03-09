Top Recommended Stories

Updated: March 9, 2023 11:39 AM IST

By Vineeta Kumar

Satish Kaushik wanted to break the taboo of condom in his last film chhatriwali said people hide condom under the chocolate
Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik Dies-LIVE UPDATES | Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 in Gurugram. He was 66 when he took his last breath. Reportedly, Satish was in Delhi to celebrate Holi with his friends when he had some trouble. He was taken to Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital where the doctors tried to revive him. Sadly, he died after suffering a heart attack. The legendary actor’s body is at the hospital and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Also Read:

Satish Kaushik, known for his iconic roles like ‘Calendar’ in Mr. India and ‘Pappu Pager’ in Deewana Mastana, died due to a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday. His friend and colleague, actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to inform the world about the unfortunate news on Thursday morning.

Kher shared a picture of himself posing with his late friend and wrote, “जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 (sic).” As soon as the news broke, several other Bollywood celebs expressed shock an dismay on Twitter and mourned the death of one of the mot respected and loved faces of Hindi cinema.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S EARLY LIFE AND BACKGROUND

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII and started his film career in the early 1980s. He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron‘, which acquired a cult following over the years.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S MOVIES LIST

He is known for his comic roles as ‘Calendar’ in ‘Mr India‘, Pappu Pager in ‘Deewana Mastana‘ among many others. Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like ‘Ram Lakhan’ and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural‘.

He directed Sridevi’s films, ‘Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja‘ and later ‘Prem‘, both disasters, but he got his big hit with ‘Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain‘ and also ‘Tere Sang‘, among many others. Many Bollywood personalities have paid tributes to the multifaceted artiste after learning about the news of his demise.

SATISH KAUSHIK DIES AT 66: CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Live Updates

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik’s niece Anita Sharma’s heartbreaking photo from Delhi: “I Wish I could do something to breathe back life into him. He was still young, he has an elder sister & a brother. How will they survive? He made a place for himself in hearts of people in real life. God takes away good people early”.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik’s home in Mumbai: Anupam Kher reaches Satish’s residence in Mumbai to meet his family members | On the sudden demise of the late actor, Anupam said, “He was an unbelievable, brilliant actor. Both of us come from lower-class families & reached this stage through sheer hard work…He was fantastic, touched people’s lives. It’ll be difficult for me to deal with this loss”.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik Postmortem Update: Satish Kaushik’s post mortem will be done at Delhi’s Deen Dayal Hospital on Thursday. As per the report, his body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik suffered heart attack at 1 am: Anupam Kher told news agency PTI that Satish had asked the driver to take him to the hospital as he suffered heart attack at 1 am. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am”.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik News: Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourned the demise of his senior from NSD.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik Funeral: Here are visuals from Satish Kaushik’s residence in Mumbai as media gathers to bid adieu the actor.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    Sanjay Dutt on Satish Kaushik’s demise: Sanjay wrote, “Rest in peace satishkaushik. You will be deeply missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to your family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

  • 9:54 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik Dies: The late actor suffered a heart attack while in a car | It is being reported that Satish Kaushik was heading to a friend’s place when all of a sudden he complained of uneasiness. He suffered a heart attack inside the car.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Satish Kaushik, the man who never stopped smiling: Sonu Sood highlighted the goodness of Satish Kaushik, he said: “When I came to Mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave a few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always.”

Published Date: March 9, 2023 7:43 AM IST

Updated Date: March 9, 2023 11:39 AM IST

