LIVE UPDATES Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide: TV Actress Found Hanging on Sets of Her Show – Latest Report

LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Suicide: TV Actress Found Hanging on Sets of Her Show, Latest Reports Say She Died in Co-Star Sheezan's Makeup Room

Updated: December 24, 2022 7:55 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Vineeta Kumar

LIVE | Actor Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Died by Suicide: Actor Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was 20. While the police us currently probing the case, the initial reports suggest that she died by suicide. A report in India Today mentioned that Tunisha allegedly ended her life in the makeup room on the sets of her TV show in the Vasai area of Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Her show, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul airs on SAB TV. As reported by people on the sets, she was shooting on Saturday and decided to take a break. Tunisha then went to the bathroom. Police reportedly recovered her body from the bathroom.

She began her career in the film and TV industry as a child actor. Tunisha played the role of Chand Kanwar in Sony TV’s popular show Maharana Pratap. She then essayed the role of princess Ahinkara in the Colors TV show Chakravartin Ashok Samrat. The actor rose to fame after playing a younger Katrina Kaif in her 2016 movie Fitoor which starred Aditya Roy Kapur opposite her. She was again featured in yet another Katrina Kaif film – Baar Baar Dekho, in the same year. Later, she worked with Vidya Balan as Mini in Kahaani 2.

Apart from her appearance on the SAB TV Show, Tunisha was also working on Colors TV’s show Internet Wala Love.

CHECK TUNISHA SHARMA SUICIDE LIVE UPDATES HERE:

Live Updates

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The Ali Baba actress had also worked with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She played the role of a hostile girl in the popular movie.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The 20-year-old actress had worked with Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan in many movies.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Now, the new reports suggest that the 20-year-old actress hanged herself in the makeup room of her co-star, Mohammed Sheezan, who plays the role of Ali Baba in the SAB TV show.

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Tunisha Sharma Suicide: While the investigation is on, the Mumbai police mentioned that prima-facie, it looks like a case of suicide.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Suicide: 20-year-old actor Tunisha Sharma share the BTS video from her shoot in her Instagram stories six hours before her death.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE – Tunisha Sharma hangs herself on sets of her TV show: Actor Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging in the makeup room of her TV show. The Mumbai police said, “Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead (sic)”

  • 7:23 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – Tunisha Sharma Suicide: “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop (sic),” wrote Tunisha Sharma in the caption of her last Instagram post made six hours before her death.
  • 7:22 PM IST

    Tunisha Sharma’s Last Instagram Post: 20-year-old Tunisha Sharma talked about passion in her last Instagram post which was made six hours before her death.

Published Date: December 24, 2022 7:19 PM IST

Updated Date: December 24, 2022 7:55 PM IST