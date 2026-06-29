Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola opens up on divorce with Gaurav Khanna: ‘Never really enjoyed life’

Akanksha Chamola has made another revelation on Lock Upp 2, sharing why she is not ready to embrace love again after her separation from Gaurav Khanna. Here's what the actress said.

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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna (PC: Instagram)

Lock Upp 2 has already given viewers a lot of surprises and unexpected moments, and Akanksha Chamola’s confession is one of the biggest talking points so far. Lock Upp Season 2 released on June 27, 2026, on Netflix. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and features 15 contestants. In the show, she recently confirmed her separation from husband Gaurav Khanna, spoke openly about where she stands emotionally at this stage of her life. While reality shows often spark rumours of new relationships, Akanksha Chamola made it clear that romance is not something she is searching for right now. Here’s what she has said about her love life after separating from Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha Chamola says she is not ready for love

During a conversation inside the Lock Upp 2 house, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she has no plans to fall in love again anytime soon. She admitted that she is enjoying her freedom and does not want to rush into another relationship. Her comments came during a light-hearted interaction with Shreya Kalra (contestant). Akanksha says, “Sister, let’s keep this between us. I don’t want to make it public. I just want to be available for this candy (Shreya). Then Shreya asks if she is planning to fall in love again. To this, Akanksha replies, “I don’t know, not at the moment. I got married when I was really young. I was just 24. So, I haven’t really enjoyed my freedom much. And after ten years of being in a good relationship, I’ll have my free time to explore. So, I don’t want to get into something else.”

Akanksha Chamola confirms separation from Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp 2

Earlier on the show Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola confirmed that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now heading towards divorce. She shared that the decision was mutual and stressed that there is no bitterness between them. She said, “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.”

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in November 2016. Her recent statement has shocked many fans, as the couple had always maintained a positive public image. Currently, Akanksha is a part of Lock Upp 2, and Gaurav will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.