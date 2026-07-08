Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola doesn’t want to marry again after divorce with Gaurav Khanna, ‘I am done, going to have…’

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on divorce with Gaurav Khanna, says she's choosing a solo life over marriage

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Akanksha Chamola (PC: Twitter)

Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Akanksha Chamola has opened up about moving on from her marriage with actor Gaurav Khanna. Speaking on the reality show, the actress said she has no plans to get married again and instead wants to embrace a life of independence after her divorce. During a conversation with fellow contestants Sufi Motiwala and Shreya Kalra, Akanksha shared that she is looking forward to living on her own for the first time in her life. “I don’t want to get married again. I think I’m done. This is the first time I will be living alone, not under my parents’ roof or my husband’s. I am going to have my own house. I am going to live solo for the rest of my life,” she said.

Her statement comes just days after she revealed on the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav Khanna had been living separately for several months and were heading for a divorce.

Later on the show, Akanksha explained that one of the biggest reasons behind the breakdown of their marriage was their different views on having children. While Gaurav wanted to become a father, she realised motherhood was not something she wanted.

“During our marriage I didn’t feel it. I thought maybe I’d discover it later, but I eventually realised motherhood wasn’t for me. He was fine with it at first, but things changed with time,” she shared.

Akanksha and Gaurav tied the knot in November 2016 after meeting during an audition. She recalled getting married at the age of 24 and said her life is now entering a completely new phase.

Apart from speaking about her divorce, Akanksha also opened up about her sexuality on the show, revealing that she identifies as bisexual.

“Women are my safe space. I like them, I admire them, I am drawn to them. Growing up in a male-dominated world, I always found comfort with my mom and sisters. I love feminine energy. People say women can’t be friends without jealousy. But I don’t believe that. All women are beautiful to me. Society calls it a tag, but for me it’s just pure love,” she said.

Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix and features contestants including Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Madhuri Jain Grover, Pamela, Varun Yadav, Akansha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat and others.