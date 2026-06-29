Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola flirts with Harshad Chopra, after announcing divorce: ‘Biceps ki tareef…’ – Watch viral video

kanksha Chamola and Harshad Chopra has become one of the latest highlights from Lock Upp 2's recent episode. The actress was seen flirting with her fellow contestant after confirming separation from husband Gaurav Khanna.

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Akanksha Chamola and Harshad Chopra in Lock Upp 2 (PC: Twitter)

Lock Upp 2 continues to deliver a mix of emotional confessions and entertaining moments, and the latest episode was no exception. While the reality show has largely been making headlines for contestants opening up about their personal struggles, one of the scenes from Lock Upp 2 is going viral where we can see Akanksha Chamola flirting with fellow contestant Harshad Chopra. The actress, who recently surprised everyone by confirming her separation from husband Gaurav Khanna on the show, was seen teasing Harshad Chopra that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Akanksha Chamola flirts with Harshad Chopra

During a conversation inside the Lock Upp 2 house, Akanksha Chamola complimented Harshad Chopra’s impressive physique. Referring to his biceps, she openly praised his fitness, leaving Harshad slightly blushed by the unexpected appreciation. Responding with humour, Harshad joked that Gaurav Khanna might not be pleased to hear the compliment and might hit him. Akanksha immediately played along, teasing him by asking whether he was actually scared of Gaurav.

Watch video here

Akansha and Harshad having some fun! ❤️ Akansha -Tumhare biceps ki tareef ho rahi thi Harshad -Main yahan se bahar jaunga toh GK mujhe marega toh nahi na? Bro is unintentionally so funny ❤️ !#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 #Lockupp pic.twitter.com/4dRm4mLY7N — (@Nahyan_here) June 28, 2026

Harshad laughed before admitting, “Haan thoda” (Yes, a little), turning the conversation into one of the funniest moments of the episode. She says, “Hum tumhare biceps ki tareef kar rahe the…” Harshad responds, saying, “Gaurav will hit me.” Then Akanksha asks whether he is afraid of Gaurav. To this Harshad responds, “Haan thoda.”

Akanksha Chamola confirms separation from husband Gaurav

Akanksha Chamola made one of the biggest revelations of Lock Upp 2. During the premiere, the actress confirmed that she and actor Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now moving ahead with their divorce. She revealed, “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.” Speaking openly about the decision, Akanksha said there is no bitterness between them and that the separation happened with mutual understanding.