Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary opens up about alleged casting couch incident: ‘Mahine mein 5-6 baar…’ – Watch viral video

Before exiting Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Choudhary made an shocking revelation about an alleged casting couch experience from the early days of her modelling career. She shared how financial struggles pushed her into a difficult situation but said she chose not to compromise her self-respect.

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Akanksha Choudhary (PC: Instagram)

Reality shows often become a platform for contestants to share stories they’ve never spoken about publicly, and that’s exactly what happened in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. Just before her journey on the show came to an end, Akanksha Choudhary opened up an alleged casting couch incident from her early modelling days. She alleged that she had once faced a casting couch situation early in her career. According to her, an influential individual linked to the beauty pageant industry allegedly asked for sexual favours in return for financial support. Akanksha Choudhary’s revelation has since sparked conversations online, with many praising her for speaking openly about an issue that continues to affect aspiring artists.

Akanksha Choudhary reveals shocking secret on Lock Upp 2

During the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Choudhary spoke about her struggling days as a model when she urgently needed around Rs 1-2 lakh. She said she approached a well-known person from the beauty pageant industry, hoping to receive professional guidance and financial support.

She revealed, “I was going to participate in a pageant and needed around Rs 1-2 lakhs to buy garments, pay for training fees, etc. We didn’t have that kind of money; my parents couldn’t afford it. There is one very influential person. I don’t want to give full details because he is a huge name. I knew him for many years because he had come as a judge in our pageants before. I reached out to him because he has financially helped a lot of people in pageants, so I asked him if he could do so for me for two months. I offered to work off the debt. I have done engineering and have good speaking skills, so I could do a job for him. He agreed instantly and invited me to his place.”

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Akanksha further alleged that the conversation took an unexpected and disturbing turn. She shared, “Jab main gayi, woh aaye. Unhone pehle mujhe hug karne ke liye approach kiya, lekin hug karne ke bajaye unhone mujhe push kiya… aur mujhe grab kar liya.” She further revealed, “Main tumhe itne paise de raha hoon, but in return you’ll have to have sex with me. Matlab unhone pura aise timeline de di thi mujhe ki ek mahine mein tumhe 5-6 baar karna padega.”

Her emotional confession highlighted the difficult choices many newcomers can face while trying to build a career in the entertainment and modelling industries. The revelation resonated with viewers and fellow contestants.

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Akanksha Choudhary eliminated from Lock Upp 2

Shortly after sharing her story, Akanksha Choudhary’s journey on Lock Upp 2 came to an end. She was eliminated from the competition alongside Pamela Serena after the latest round of evictions.

Akanksha had been one of the contestants who frequently found herself at the centre of discussions, whether because of her gameplay, friendships or emotional revelations. Her exit marks the end of an eventful stint in the reality show, with fans reacting to her elimination across social media.

Lock Upp Season 2 finale date

Lock Upp Season 2 is in its final week leading up to the grand finale in August 2026, following recent high-stakes double evictions of Akanksha Choudhary and Pamala Serena.