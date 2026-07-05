Lock Upp 2: Akansha Chamola hits back at Shreya Kalra over bisexuality revelation, says ‘Heartless and insensitive…’

Lock Upp 2 continues to deliver shocking moments as a personal revelation inside the house leads to a heated clash between Akanksha Chamola and Shreya Kalra. The incident has sparked debate among viewers.

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Akansha Chamola blasts Shreya Kalra after she reveals her bisexuality (PC: Twitter)

Lock Upp 2 is once again in the spotlight for its intense drama and emotional confrontations. The reality show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has built its reputation on raw conversations and personal revelations, and the latest episode added another controversial moment to the season. Akanksha Chamola was left shocked and hurt when she discovered that Shreya Kalra had shared a personal secret about her during the game. The discussion around a sensitive personal detail changed the mood inside the house. Akanksha confronted Shreya in a heated moment, calling her an evil person who is heartless.

Shreya Kalra reveals Akanksha Chamola’s secret

After Akanksha Chamola chose not to save Shreya Kalra in a task, tensions escalated inside the Lock Upp 2 house this week. In response, Shreya discussed one of Akanksha’s personal secrets with Sufi Motiwala. During yesterday’s episode, the clip was shown to Akanksha, who then confirmed that the secret was about her sexuality. She revealed that she is bisexual and had relationships with women before marrying Gaurav Khanna. Although she accepted the truth, she broke down emotionally over how the matter was exposed.

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Akansha Chamola blasts Shreya Kalra after she reveals her bisexuality

Following the disclosure, Akanksha Chamola was visibly emotional and confronted Shreya Kalra over the incident. After being saved from elimination, Akanksha returned to the house and confronted Shreya in front of the other contestants, leading to a heated moment inside the jail. She said, “I want to say in front of everyone that I have never seen a more evil person in the world who is so heartless and insensitive. Tumne jo Sufi ke saath share kiya hai na mera secret, thank you so much. Mereko bol rahi ho maine tumko support nahi kiya, but what you told Sufi, I didn’t even share with you. We had a conversation backstage. You overheard it and used it.”

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She further said, “Don’t trust this woman. The thing wasn’t even part of the show, but she brought it into the game. So, just for the record, I don’t have any lifelines now. She can go to any extent to backstab you. God bless you.” Then she broke down in tears.

Akanksha Chamola has already been one of the most talked-about contestants this season, especially after she revealed on the show that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, have been living separately and are heading for divorce.

As the season moves forward, Lock Upp 2 continues to deliver unpredictable moments, emotional breakdowns, and heated confrontations.