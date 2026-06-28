Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar responds after fans compare him to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Nothing short of an honour’

Dheeraj Dhoopar's entry into Lock Upp 2 has already sparked conversations online. While some viewers praised his screen presence, others claimed he was trying to imitate Shah Rukh Khan. Here's what the TV actor said about the comparisons.

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Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shah Rukh Khan (PC: Twitter)

Dheeraj Dhoopar is already making headlines for reasons beyond the game in Lock Upp 2. The television star, known for his popular roles in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Sasural Simar Ka, and Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, has become one of the most popular contestants on the reality show. However, it wasn’t a task or an argument that grabbed attention. Instead, it was his mannerisms, smile, and overall style that became the centre of discussion on social media. Soon after the premiere, several viewers claimed that Dheeraj Dhoopar appeared to be copying Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While some saw the resemblance as a compliment, others accused the actor of deliberately trying to imitate the superstar’s expressions and charm.

Dheeraj Dhoopar responds on Shah Rukh Khan comparisons

Speaking about the online reactions after his Lock Upp 2 entry, Dheeraj Dhoopar said he does not feel offended when people compare him with Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, he considers it one of the biggest compliments he could receive. The actor said, “Compare me to Shah Rukh Khan? I’ll happily take it.” He added that Shah Rukh Khan is someone he deeply admires and looks up to. Dheeraj explained that being mentioned alongside one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars is an honour rather than something he would object to. He said, “Nothing short of an honour. He’s the best.”

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Why the comparison started?

The conversation began soon after Dheeraj Dhoopar entered Lock Upp 2. Many viewers on social media pointed to his smile, expressions, and confident body language, saying they reminded them of Shah Rukh Khan. While a section of fans appreciated the resemblance, others accused him of trying too hard to recreate the superstar’s signature style. He insists there is absolutely no ego involved and if the audience believes he has some of Shah Rukh Khan’s charm, he is ready to take the tag. For him, it’s pure admiration and not imitation.

Despite the mixed reactions online, Dheeraj has chosen to take the comparisons positively and maintain that he is entering Lock Upp 2 to show his real personality rather than playing any character. Before joining the show, he had also said that reality television would allow audiences to see a different side of him beyond the fictional roles he has portrayed over the years.

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp 2

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, which premiered on June 27, 2026, on Netflix. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show marks Dhoopar’s first full-fledged stint in a reality format after years of being a TV actor.

Speaking about joining the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar said he wanted to step out of his comfort zone and show audiences a side of himself beyond the characters he has portrayed on television.