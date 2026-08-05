Lock Upp 2 finale: When will grand finale episode air? Meet the top 5 finalists

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 is heading towards its much-awaited grand finale. With the top five finalists now emerging after weeks of drama, emotional moments, and challenges, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who lifts the trophy.

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Lock Upp 2 top 5 finalists (PC: Twitter)

After weeks of unexpected twists, emotional confrontations and intense competition, Lock Upp 2 has finally entered its finale week. The reality show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan has kept viewers hooked with dramatic eliminations, surprise comebacks, and changing alliances, making the race for the trophy more unpredictable than ever. As the final episode of Lock Upp 2 approaches, the spotlight is firmly on the contestants who have managed to survive every challenge and stay in the game. While the makers are yet to officially reveal every detail, reports surrounding the finalists and the grand finale have created plenty of excitement among fans. If you have been following Lock Upp Season 2 closely, the grand finale is expected to be the most dramatic yet. Here’s everything we know about Lock Upp 2 finale.

When will Lock Upp 2 grand finale air?

Lock Upp 2 finale episode is expected to stream on August 5, 2026, at 8:00 pm on Netflix. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, this season featured 36-episode run and was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Lock Upp 2 top 5 finalists

The latest episode officially confirmed the top 5 finalists of Lock Upp Season 2 and they are:

Shreya Kalra

Shivangi Joshi

Shilpa Shinde

Yogesh Rawat

Ram Kapoor

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The last major eliminations leading up to the final stages of Lock Upp Season 2 included the exits of Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav in the latest episode.

This week’s episode of Lock Upp 2 featured one of the season’s most shocking moments as Harshad Chopda made the surprising decision to give up his spot in the grand finale to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination.

Harshad had earned the first finalist position after winning the previous day’s task, but in a selfless move, he chose to sacrifice his place to keep Shivangi in the competition.

With the finalists now confirmed, the battle for Lock Upp 2 trophy has become more intense.

Lock Upp 2 grand finale task

The Lock Upp 2 grand finale is expected to put the finalists through one last high-pressure challenge before the winner is announced. As part of the finale format, the remaining contestants will play a bluff master round and face tough questions from a media panel comprising journalists, along with a special celebrity jury featuring names such as Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, and Sima Taparia.

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Their observations and feedback will play a key role in the eviction process, eventually helping determine the runner ups and the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. The task is made to test not just gameplay, but also the contestants’ confidence, honesty, and ability to handle pressure in the final stage of the competition.

Now, all eyes are on the grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2, where fans are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the Lock Upp 2 trophy.