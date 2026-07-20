Lock Upp 2: Gautami Kapoor defends husband Ram after Shreya Kalra’s ‘non-consensual kiss’ allegation – Watch

Lock Upp 2 controversy: Gautami Kapoor supports Ram Kapoor amid Shreya Kalra's allegation, says 'Please don't judge him' - Watch the video.

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Gautami Kapoor on Ram Kapoor kissing Shreya Kalra

The controversy surrounding Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp Season 2 has taken a new turn. After contestant Shreya Kalra accused the veteran actor of kissing her without her consent during the show, Ram’s wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, has publicly defended him and urged people not to judge him based on edited episodes. Sharing a video on Instagram, Gautami said she initially chose to stay silent but felt the need to respond after seeing the criticism directed at her husband. “A lot of people are calling him names and saying he’s a sleaze or an old man with wrong intentions. But that’s not who Ram is. He is a man who is all heart,” she said.

Gautami explained that Ram entered the reality show without any strategy and has always been affectionate by nature. According to her, if his behaviour had genuinely made other contestants uncomfortable, they would have raised the issue much earlier. “If he was really behaving inappropriately, why didn’t anyone speak up during the first few weeks? Why has this become an issue only now?” she questioned.

She also suggested that the controversy may have started after Ram did not support Shreya as a gang leader, though she clarified that it was his personal decision and she did not want to comment on the game’s strategy.

Gautami further reminded viewers that the audience only watches an edited version of the reality show. “We only see selected portions. Before making harsh comments online, please remember that these things affect our family too. Be a little considerate,” she said, adding that she would continue to support her husband throughout his journey on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

What happened on Lock Upp?

The controversy began when Shreya Kalra was discussing the latest task with fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde. During the conversation, Shreya claimed Ram Kapoor came “too close” to Shivangi Joshi during the task. She also recalled an earlier incident in which Ram allegedly kissed her on the cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination.

Expressing her discomfort, Shreya said Ram should maintain boundaries and added that if he tried to kiss her again, she would stop him. She also criticised him for misusing his seniority in the industry.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, is currently streaming on Netflix. Neither Ram Kapoor nor the makers of the show have officially responded to Shreya Kalra’s allegations.