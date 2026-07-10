Lock Upp 2: Govinda jokes about Sunita Ahuja’s ‘seene mein maarna chahti hu’ remark, says ‘goli laya hu, maar’

Lock Upp 2's latest promo shows Govinda has chosen to respond with humour to wife Sunita Ahuja. Watch the viral video.

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Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

The upcoming episode of Lock Upp: Truth or Sazaa promises plenty of entertainment as Bollywood star Govinda makes a special appearance on the show. Since his wife, Sunita Ahuja is one of the contestants this season, the episode will feature some light-hearted yet candid moments between the couple. A new promo released by the makers has already caught fans’ attention. In the promo, host Farah Khan welcomes Govinda to the show. During the conversation, the actor jokes about one of Sunita’s earlier remarks and says, “Arey main leke aya hoon jeb mein….Seene pe maarna cha rahi thi. Maar le (I’ve brought a bullet in my pocket… You wanted to shoot me in the chest, so let it hit you)”, says Govinda as he takes a dig at his wife.

Govinda’s remark references the 2024 incident in which he accidentally shot himself in the leg while reportedly handling his licensed revolver at home. The actor underwent emergency surgery after the accident and later recovered.

Watch the viral video from the Lock Upp 2 promo

OMG Govinda Came on LockUpp Season 2 Judgement Day Bro came to support her wife Sunita Ahuja #Govinda Don’t want #SunitaAhuja Come early from the show #LockUpp #LockUppSeason2 pic.twitter.com/mceunpA1ha — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 9, 2026

Sunita’s earlier remarks about Govinda

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Sunita Ahuja made several candid revelations about her marriage to Govinda. She claimed that her husband had multiple affairs and said that a third person had entered their relationship. Referring to Govinda’s accidental shooting incident, Sunita had jokingly remarked that if she ever shot her husband, she would aim for his chest, not his leg.

Later, while speaking to fellow contestant Ram Kapoor, Sunita also reacted to Shilpa Shinde’s presence on the show. She said, “Isse yahan poking karne ke liye laya gaya hai,” and added, “Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He’s my husband. Nobody can say anything. I’m his wife. Don’t you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon (She’s been brought here just to provoke me. Put yourself in my shoes and see what I’m going through. He’s my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs, what does that matter to your father? He’s my husband, and I’m his wife.”

Sunita also revealed that she had stayed silent about several issues in her marriage for years because she was advised not to speak about them.