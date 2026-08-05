Lock Upp Season 2 finale: Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi and other finalists to win trophy and Rs 1 crore

Shreya Kalra emerged victorious in the grand finale after outperforming the remaining contestants, bringing an end to a season filled with drama, competition and emotional moments.

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Shreya Kalra clinches Lock Upp Season 2 title (PC: Twitter)

After weeks of intense competition, emotional breakdowns and unexpected twists, Lock Upp Season 2 has finally crowned its winner. Social media influencer Shreya Kalra lifted the trophy in the grand finale and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore. Her victory came after a season filled with heated rivalries, strategic gameplay and dramatic eliminations that kept viewers hooked until the very end. While fans had different predictions about the outcome, the finale ended with Shreya celebrating the biggest moment of her reality television journey.

Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp Season 2

The grand finale saw hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan announce Shreya Kalra as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. Television actress Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up after reaching the final stage of the competition.

The top five finalists also included Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat and Shilpa Shinde. During the final episode, the contestants waited anxiously as the hosts prepared to reveal the winner. Once Shreya’s name was announced, she became emotional and hugged Shilpa Shinde, who stepped forward to congratulate her on the victory.

The celebrations continued as an overwhelmed Shreya kissed the trophy after receiving it from Riteish Deshmukh. The hosts then officially wrapped up the season by thanking viewers for following the journey from the premiere to the finale.

See viral video of Shreya Kalra bagging Lock Upp Season 2 trophy here

Shreya Kalra has officially won Lock Upp Season 2, taking home the trophy and the ₹1 crore prize! Congratulations, Shreya, on proving why this was truly THE SHREYA KALRA SHOW. What a journey, what a winner! ❤️#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/SuyWEXZsb2 — (@avyyaan) August 5, 2026

How the grand finale unfolded?

The finale featured multiple eliminations before the winner was declared. Ram Kapoor became the first contestant to leave the race, followed by Shilpa Shinde and then Yogesh Rawat. Their exits narrowed the competition to Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi, setting up a closely watched final face-off.

As anticipation built inside the house, both finalists waited for the announcement. Eventually, the hosts declared Shreya as the champion, ending weeks of speculation among fans about who would take home the trophy.

Shreya Kalra’s journey inside the house

Throughout the season, Shreya Kalra remained one of the most talked-about contestants. She frequently found herself at the centre of major house controversies and never hesitated to express her opinions. Her arguments with contestants including Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola often became major discussion points on social media.

Apart from confrontations, Shreya also impressed viewers with her strategic approach to the game. She carefully navigated changing alliances and used every opportunity to strengthen her position inside the competition.

Where to watch Lock Upp Season 2

The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix. The season featured several dramatic eliminations, shifting friendships and unexpected game-changing moments that kept audiences engaged from beginning to end.