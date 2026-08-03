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Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda becomes first finalist; meet the top 7 contestants in the finale race

Lock Upp 2 has got its first finalist as Harshad Chopda secures a place in the grand finale. Here's the complete list of the top seven contestants.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 3, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda becomes first finalist; meet the top 7 contestants in the finale race
Harshad Chopda (PC: Instagram)

As Lock Upp 2 inches closer to its grand finale, the competition inside the jail has reached a whole new level. Every task now carries more weight, every decision can change the game, and emotions are running high among the contestants. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed one of the most emotional moments of the season as the show crowned its first finalist. Harshad Chopda secured the first ticket to the finale after a dramatic challenge that tested friendships and strategy. His journey to the finale has sparked conversations among fans, while the race for the remaining spots has become even more exciting. With only a handful of contestants left, here’s what happened at the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 and a look at the top seven finalists of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh hosted Netflix reality show. 

Harshad Chopda becomes first finalist of Lock Upp 2 

Harshad Chopda has officially become the first finalist of Lock Upp 2. The actor secured his place after an emotional cage task, where all the contestants had to decide who deserved to move one step closer to the finale, in the presence of host Riteish Deshmukh. 

Read more: Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary opens up about alleged casting couch incident: 'Mahine mein 5-6 baar...' - Watch viral video

Another biggest talking point of Lock Upp 2′s latest episode was Shivangi Joshi’s elimination by Shreya Kalra. The moment left several contestants shocked and quickly became one of the most viral moments on social media. 

Lock Upp 2 top 7 finalists 

With the finale week underway, the competition has narrowed down to the strongest contestants of the season. Based on the latest episode, the top seven contestants of Lock Upp 2 are as follows: 

  • Harshad Chopda (First Finalist) 
  • Shreya Kalra 
  • Yogesh Rawat 
  • Shilpa Shinde 
  • Ram Kapoor 
  • Aakanksha Chamola 
  • Varun Yadav 

Lock Upp 2 finale date and time  

The makers have not officially announced Lock Upp 2 grand finale date. However, several reports suggest that the Lock Upp 2 finale is expected to take place on August 5, 2026, around 8:00 pm, where one contestant will lift the trophy and prize money after weeks of intense competition.  

With Harshad Chopda already through to the final, all eyes are now on the remaining contestants as they fight for the last few places. Fans can also expect more twists, surprise eliminations and emotional moments before the winner of Lock Upp 2.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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