Lock Upp 2: Jannat Zubair supports Shivangi Joshi after Shilpa Shinde’s viral remarks, says ‘Attacking woman’s character…’

Lock Upp 2 has witnessed a new controversy after Shilpa Shinde’s comments about Shivangi Joshi’s personal life sparked discussions. Jannat Zubair came forward to support her friend and spoke against personal attacks on reality shows.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/lock-upp-2-jannat-zubair-supports-shivangi-joshi-after-shilpa-shindes-viral-remarks-8475566/ Copy

Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, and Shilpa Shinde (PC: Instagram)

Reality shows are often known for arguments, emotional moments, and unexpected clashes between contestants. However, sometimes conversations inside the house go beyond normal disagreements and create a bigger debate among viewers. The latest controversy from Lock Upp 2 has grabbed attention after actress Shilpa Shinde made very personal remarks about Shivangi Joshi. Soon after the comments became a talking point, Shivangi’s close friend Jannat Zubair showed her support and shared her thoughts about why personal matters should not become a part of entertainment.

Jannat Zubair stands by Shivangi Joshi

Jannat Zubair took a stand for Shivangi Joshi after remarks made by Shilpa Shinde during a conversation inside the Lock Upp house received criticism from many viewers. Jannat expressed that judging someone’s character without knowing the full truth is unfair.

The actress highlighted that disagreements and opinions are a normal part of reality shows, but targeting someone personally is a different matter. She shared that she has known Shivangi for years and believes in the values and person she is. She wrote on her Instagram story, “It’s strange how easily people choose to judge someone’s character without really knowing them. I’ve known Shivangi for years, and I know the values she carries and the person she is. That’s why watching her being spoken about this way doesn’t sit right with me. You can disagree with someone, call out their actions, or have a different perspective. But attacking a woman’s character should never become entertainment.”

Jannat’s statement quickly caught attention because it was not just about defending a friend, but also about questioning the way personal comments are sometimes used for entertainment.

What happened between Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi?

During an episode of Lock Upp 2, Shilpa Shinde allegedly made controversial personal remarks about Shivangi Joshi while speaking with Shreya Kalra, including comments about her alleged relationships with multiple male co-stars and an insensitive remark related to her virginity. After the incident, Jannat expressed her support for Shivangi through her Instagram Stories and called out the personal comments made against her on the reality show.

Sorry Miss Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, this is not how you operate on a global platform like Netflix. Please learn some grace from Shivangi Joshi #ShivangiJoshi #ShilpaShinde #LockUpp2 #ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/JnkE58n9oJ — Abhishek Ranjit (@AbhishekRanji13) July 13, 2026

A separate clip from the show also featured Shilpa making a comment while mimicking Shivangi and saying that she had affairs with co-stars on every show she worked on, which further increased the backlash. Many viewers felt that the discussion had moved away from the game and entered a more personal space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Bangera (@thebountyaffair)

Fans react as support pours in for Shivangi Joshi

Following the controversy, several fans came forward to support Shivangi Joshi and appreciated the way Jannat Zubair addressed the issue. Many viewers felt that contestants should focus on gameplay rather than discussing someone’s private life.

Shivangi has remained one of the popular faces among television audiences, and her calm and composed approach during difficult moments inside the show has also been noticed by fans. Her sister Sheetal Joshi had earlier criticised Shilpa’s behaviour and expressed disappointment over how her sister was treated during the show.