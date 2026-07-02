Lock Upp 2: Kangana Ranaut pulls up Ram Kapoor in Judgement Day episode, says ‘Why did you come?’ – Watch

The upcoming Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp 2 will see Kangana Ranaut questioning Ram Kapoor’s performance and asking whether he is taking the competition seriously. Her sharp remarks in the promo have already created buzz ahead of the season’s first elimination. Watch the video.

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Ram Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in Lock Upp 2 (PC -Instagram)

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is gearing up for its first major reality check, and this time, former host Kangana Ranaut is stepping in. Ahead of the first elimination, the makers dropped a new promo showing Kangana making a strong entry and questioning contestant Ram Kapoor over his approach inside the house. The upcoming Judgement Day episode promises intense moments as Kangana reviews the contestants’ performances from the first week and shares her observations. In the promo, Kangana appears unimpressed with Ram’s game and directly asks him whether he is treating the competition seriously. Addressing the actor, she says, “Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha, aur agar lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail toh aap aaye ho kyun? Apni ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye?”

Ranaut’s sharp remarks leave the house silent for a moment. Trying to explain himself, Ram responds that he will reveal his true side when the right time comes and claims he will own his truth better than anyone else in the house. However, before he can continue, Kangana cuts him off and tells him not to defend himself if he genuinely wants to improve in the game.

Watch the viral video of Kangana Ranaut from the upcoming episode of Lock Upp 2



Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Ram’s strategy has been questioned. Earlier in the season, Farah Khan had also pointed out that he appeared too reserved and was avoiding major conflicts inside the house.

Now, with Kangana entering as ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’, contestants may face tougher questions and stronger accountability. Apart from reviewing performances, the episode will also bring the season’s first eviction.

As of now, Ssunita Ahuja, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola have secured themselves, while contestants including Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer and Madhuri Grover continue to remain in the danger zone.

About Lock Upp 2:

Lock Upp Season 2 officially opened its doors with a grand premiere on Saturday, June 27. Streaming on Netflix, the reality show kicked off with fresh hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The pair welcomed a diverse mix of television stars, social media personalities and public figures into the high-pressure, prison-style setup. The premiere has already set the tone for an entertaining season. Some of the key participants include Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, to name a few.